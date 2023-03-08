Siegfried & Roy's Iconic Las Vegas Mansion, Jungle Palace, Listed for $3 Million

The late illusionists lived at the property together, in separate homes on the 80 acre estate

By
Published on March 8, 2023 01:41 PM
Siegfried (background) and Roy in August 1978 at their house in Las Vegas
Photo: Alamy Stock Photo

Siegfried & Roy's Las Vegas home is for sale — again!

The iconic "Jungle Palace" residence where the late entertainer Roy Horn, who died in 2020 of complications related to COVID-19 at age 75, lived with his beloved tigers and birds, is on the market with a $3 million asking price.

The Moroccan-themed, eight-acre property features two bedrooms and four baths in its main, 8,750-square-foot house, and three additional guest houses ranging from 1,588 to 1,959 square feet each, plus three pools, a casita and a cabana.

The gated address is part of the 80-acre Nevada compound that Horn and his longtime friend and business partner Siegfried Fischbacher — who died of pancreatic cancer in 2021 at age 81 — called Little Bavaria in tribute to their home country of Germany. It also sports water features throughout, as well as custom stained glass windows, ornate chandeliers, and animal enclosures and a bird sanctuary.

Siegfried and Roy Las Vegas Home
Peter Bischoff/Getty Images

According to the Los Angeles Times, the illusionists occupied different homes on the estate, with Siegfried living in a separate mid-century modern residence. Horn lived in Jungle Palace until his death.

The Jungle Palace is once again looking for a new owner after it was put up for auction last year

Siegfried and Roy Las Vegas Home
Alamy Stock Photo

In June 2022, the extensive personal collections of the iconic entertainers also hit the auction block.

Over 500 items from the pair's personal and professional lives were for sale, with the proceeds supporting the Sarmoti Foundation, the late duo's personal charity that aims to protect the endangered species with which they worked so closely.

The two spaces brimmed with treasures and luxury goods that they picked up throughout their careers and global travels, with everything from Cartier necklaces to bronze tiger statues up for sale.

Siegfried and Roy Las Vegas Home
Peter Bischoff/Getty Images

Siegfried told writer Annette Tapert of designing Little Bavaria in their 1992 biography, Siegfried & Roy: Mastering the Impossible.

"In a way we've transported as much of Germany as possible to Las Vegas," he said. "On eighty acres in the middle of the desert, we've built a Bavarian cottage and created a landscape that is a reminder of my Bavarian upbringing…close the gates and you're in Southern Germany."

Siegfried and Roy Las Vegas Home
Alamy Stock Photo

The Jungle Palace, however, was "Roy's vision of the habitat he wanted to build for the white tigers," Siegfried said at the time.

"I always envisaged something Bavarian: green and rocky…but Roy, well, he creates his own world, and you can only assume it's not going to be like anyone else's. 'I know exactly what it should be,' he told me… 'I'd like to give the tigers an environment in which everything is snow white.' We had endless fights over this!"

