PSA: Amazon Is Selling DIY Barn Door Kits for Just $60 Right Now

While you may not be able to hire Joanna Gaines to redesign your home or take over your next renovation project, you can easily and affordably add some of her signature farmhouse style to your house with this fun Amazon find.

You can now get DIY barn door hardware kits on Amazon starting at just $60. The inexpensive set, which comes in various sizes, makes it easy to install a single or double sliding barn door anywhere in your home including in your closet, bathroom, pantry, and kitchen.

The DIY kit comes with everything you need — steel rails, hangers, wheels, door stoppers, and floor guides — to hang a vintage or brand new door. Each set features beautifully finished steel that won’t scratch or show wear over time, plus rubber caps and nylon wheels to ensure sliding your door is quiet and smooth. And since they’re designed for doors ranging from 1 ¼” to 1 ¾” thick, you can choose the perfect piece for your home.

Industrial by Design, the makers of the kit, also sell a $40 mini version, which makes a rustic addition to any piece of furniture or set of cabinets. Set it up to slide over a small window, and you’ll have a focal point that’s much more interesting than your average set of drapes.

Since the product launched back in 2017, the barn door hardware kit has earned an impressive 4.5-star rating with reviewers praising its sturdiness, quality, affordable price point, and easy installation. According to shoppers, you don’t have to be a DIY expert or pro to set it up, making it a simple project you can tackle in a weekend.

“This is my second hardware kit from Industrial By Design. It is great hardware and the customer service is top notch,” one reviewer wrote. “I wish all companies were as customer driven as these folks are! Everyone that sees my two barn doors loves the look of the hardware.”

“The kit [is] of excellent quality, easy to install, and worked flawlessly,” another reviewer chimed in. “The price is low compared to other manufactures, but don’t be scared — nothing cheap about it. Strong, rugged, great looking, and priced right—if you need a sliding door hardware kit this the one to buy!”

If you take a look through the customer images featured in the listing, you’ll get inspiration for all sorts of projects. Some shoppers used the DIY kit to hang ornate vintage doors, window panes, authentic pieces salvaged from old barns, and even handcrafted doors made from reclaimed wood. Give it a go, and you’ll be just as DIY and design savvy as the Gaines in no time.