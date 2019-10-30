Emily Ratajkowski Posted a Picture of Her Living Room on Instagram and We Want to Move In

Image zoom Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

You may look to Emily Ratajkowski for fashion inspiration (like this perfect fall denim ensemble), but a recent Instagram post proved that the model is also a serious interior design aficionado.

Ratajkowski posted an aerial shot of her dreamy living room on the social media platform, displaying an eclectic, cozy space with tall ceilings, pops of color, and plenty of natural light. Upon first glance, the decor is so striking, you’d hardly notice the model is casually sitting in the nude on her mint green curved sectional sofa.

While the fact that Ratajkowski is lounging around her home sans clothing may be worth noting, we’re far more interested in how to mimic the interior design of her living room. The style of her artsy loft, located in the equally hip Los Angeles neighborhood of Echo Park, is mid-century modern-inspired , and brimming with playful, eclectic details.

This isn’t the first time the model took to Instagram to show off her home, but in this shot, the large velvet sectional takes center stage. It sits on top of a colorful layered Moroccan-style rug, framing a stone-top coffee table. There’s also a brass floor lamp to provide extra light and a red upholstered armchair that offers additional seating. The chair is situated beneath two of the many pieces of wall art found throughout Ratajkowski’s home.

Finally, smaller details like two ceramic jugs designed by Grant Levy-Lucero sit in the corner to tie the space together. Oh, and her cute pup also made the picture and seems right at home in the inviting room.

Wishing your living room looked more like Ratajkowski’s dreamy space? All it takes are a few Moroccan rugs, a curved velvet sofa, and plenty of art. Keep scrolling to shop furniture and decor to help you get the look.

Wayfair

Buy It! Eichholtz Provocateur Sofa, $4,699.99; wayfair.com

Walmart

Buy It! nuLOOM Moroccan Motley Area Rug, from $64.20-$280.19 (orig. $85.25); walmart.com

Wayfair

Buy It! Latitude Run Aumiller Tree Floor Lamp, $142.99 (orig. $218.01); wayfair.com

Amazon

Buy It! Acme Furniture Square Marble Top Coffee Table, $240.12; amazon.com

Society6

Buy It! Susan Sage Art Seaside Canvas Print, $69.29 (orig. $98.99); society6.com

Wayfair

Buy It! Langley Street Thierry Armchair, $204.99; wayfair.com

Amazon

Buy It! Sullivans Small White Vase Set, $24.99 (orig. $30); amazon.com