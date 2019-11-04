Amazon is Selling a Heated Blanket for Your Car

Amazon has done it again! We discovered the retailer sells a product we never knew existed, and now we totally need one. Amazon is selling heated blankets made specifically for your car and it’s going to make winter travel so much more comfortable.

Buy it: Electric Car Blanket, $26.69; amazon.com

The blanket is designed specifically for your car, meaning it’s cord plugs into your car’s cigarette lighter instead of a traditional outlet. It also has an 8-foot cord, which makes it comfortable and easy for backseat passengers to snuggle up on long road trips. We also love the idea of taking this to chilly outdoor tailgates in the winter months. As long as your car is running, you can leave the blanket plugged in and wrap it around yourself as long as you stay relatively close to the vehicle.

Image zoom Amazon

Amazon reports the blanket works in any car, truck or RV that has a cigarette lighter, and it starts warming up as soon as you plug it in. Plus, the fleece material keeps the blanket warm long after you unplug it, making it perfect for outdoor events in the colder months. Let the blanket heat up in the car on the way to a football game or an outdoor party and enjoy the comfort of the heated throw even after you get out of the car.

As with all electric blankets, safety is a must—never leave a plugged-in blanket unattended, and make sure the cord and plug are in good condition before plugging in the blanket. Since the blanket includes wiring and an electrical cord, keep it dry at all times.