Shoppers Think These Pillows Should Be in 'Five-Star Hotels,' and They're on Sale for as Little as $31
There are some small things you can do to help ensure a good night's sleep, like using cooling bed sheets and a mattress topper that'll give an old mattress new life. And if you're waking up with a sore neck, consider investing in a new set of pillows, like the Viewstar Down Alternative Bed Pillows, which are currently on sale at Amazon.
The luxurious pillows are stuffed with a down-like material that's firm yet plump. Thanks to the gusseted side band, the pillow will hold its shape and not flatten overnight, giving you a hefty loft all night long, and it's finished off with a smooth, plush exterior. The pillows provide ample support for your head and neck, so no matter how you sleep — whether it's on your side, back, or stomach — you'll be able to find a comfortable position.
Buy It! Viewstar Down Alternative Bed Pillows, $30.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
These pillows are among the most popular at Amazon, having earned over 23,000 perfect ratings. Self-proclaimed pillow snobs call them "soft" and "fluffy," and others compare them to the kind you'd find in "five-star hotels." One user said, "You cannot find pillows of this quality and price anywhere else," while another shared: "My neck pain has improved drastically."
A third user wrote that these pillows "lead to the perfect night's sleep" because of the "softness" and "support" they offer. "I've stopped snoring so much, and my husband is sleeping better than ever — he used to wake up complaining of a sore neck, but says it's completely gone away since we bought these," they added.
Head to Amazon to snag the Viewstar Down Alternative Bed Pillows while they're on sale!
- You Can Wear These Pajama-Like Palazzo Pants to the Office, Weddings, and More — and They're Just $19
- Shoppers Think These Pillows Should Be in 'Five-Star Hotels,' and They're on Sale for as Little as $31
- Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Jumpsuit 'Elegant and Comfortable,' and It's on Sale
- Macy's Massive Friends and Family Sale Is an Endless Parade of Deals — and Prices Are Up to 70% Off