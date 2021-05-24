Shoppers Say This Handheld Vacuum Is Like a ‘Mini Dyson’ — And It’s Only $50 on Amazon

If you're in need of one, consider the VacLife Handheld Vacuum, an affordable option priced at just $49.99. The cordless handheld vacuum relies on a strong motor and powerful suction, picking up crumbs, hair, and dust in the car or kitchen in just a matter of seconds. Equipped with an LED light that allows you to see through the darkness, it's perfect for those hard to reach places — like in between couch cushions and underneath the car seats. .