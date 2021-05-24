Shoppers Say This Handheld Vacuum Is Like a ‘Mini Dyson’ — And It’s Only $50 on Amazon
Anyone who's spent time lugging out the hulking upright vacuum for a small pile of crumbs in the corner fully knows the pain of trying to strategically angle it into a small space. And sure, while a handheld dustpan is one way to pick up teeny messes, there's nothing that compares to the ease and speed of a handheld vacuum cleaner.
If you're in need of one, consider the VacLife Handheld Vacuum, an affordable option priced at just $49.99. The cordless handheld vacuum relies on a strong motor and powerful suction, picking up crumbs, hair, and dust in the car or kitchen in just a matter of seconds. Equipped with an LED light that allows you to see through the darkness, it's perfect for those hard to reach places — like in between couch cushions and underneath the car seats. .
Built with washable and durable HEPA filters, the handheld vacuum boasts a detachable dust box that pops off to empty out all the dirt. Along with a traditional nozzle, the vacuum cleaner comes with two separate attachments: a thin crevice nozzle that can reach into narrow spaces and a dust brush tool that's ideal for textured items like a furry rug. Once you're done cleaning, simply plug in the vacuum for a few hours to fully charge.
Buy It! VacLife Handheld Vacuum, $49.99; amazon.com
Amazon shoppers adore this handheld vacuum cleaner, which has earned over 10,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers say it's a "very powerful little handheld vacuum," with one mentioning that it's like a "mini Dyson." Another notes that the "suction power blows leading brands away."
"I've had a Dyson and other leading brands — but they are always so expensive to replace — so I have been looking for an affordable, yet strong enough vacuum for some time," one five-star shopper says. "I am so thrilled to have added this to my household. Not only does this clean up the dirt and dander, but it leaves the floor completely spotless."
"I'm pleasantly surprised by the weight of this machine," another reviewer says. "It's so light that you wouldn't believe it holds such a powerful machine. It's one of the best gifts for your car. It comes with multiple attachments which cover every tiny corner of your car. It goes under the seats so easily. I'm very pleased with my purchase and looking forward to a cleaner experience."
Make your life a little cleaner by shopping the VacLife Handheld Vacuum for just $49.99 on Amazon.
