Shoppers Say This Air Mattress Is So Comfortable, They Can't Tell the Difference Between It and Their Real Bed
Let's face it, nobody actually wants to sleep on an air mattress. They don't support your back and, halfway through the night, you end up flat on the floor, wishing you were sleeping in a real bed with luxurious sheets. But there are more than 3,400 Amazon shoppers who feel differently after buying the Englander Air Mattress.
This "luxury" air mattress is crafted with microfiber, waterproof materials that keep you cool as you sleep and are shaped in a coil pattern throughout the inside of the mattress to provide cushioned support. It has a built-in pump that inflates the bed all on its own — in just 90 seconds — and deflates with the push of a button to pack and store neatly in the bag it comes in. Englander says this air mattress is "puncture-proof," and tough enough to use while camping, and shoppers say it's even comfortable enough to replace their actual beds. And unlike other flat, sad mattresses, this one sits a full 20 inches off the ground.
The air mattress comes in two different colors (brown or black) and two available sizes (queen and California king), to suit nearly any need, whether it be hosting your kid's slumber party, giving a friend a place to sleep for the night, or going on a romantic camping trip with your partner. And those luxury sheets we mentioned? The air mattress is designed to "comfortably fit regular bed sheets" without them slipping off.
Shoppers confirmed in their reviews that this air mattress is everything it promises to be, with one even saying they might not ever get back in their real bed again. And today only, you can get it for up to 26 percent off as Amazon's Deal of the Day.
"I am moving and had to store my amazing king-sized bed and ordered this mattress," the shopper wrote. "Oh! I may never set up my other bed, I love this mattress! I don't even realize I am on an air mattress until I try and just sit on the edge. It was so easy to inflate and quick. I don't have any feedback on deflating, yet. It feels like I am on a mattress, not an inflatable."
Another shopper called this air mattress the "best I've ever slept on," after taking it on a 16-day camping trip with their partner and three kids. They noted that they had to add air for 30 to 60 seconds a few times over the course of the vacation, but said it was back to firm again after that.
"I'm happy to have this for future camping or when guests visit," they wrote. "With every other brand of blow-up mattress I've slept on, I will only buy this brand again."
If you're in the middle of a move, playing host to family and friends, thinking about sleeping under the stars, or even searching for a new full-time bed, look no further than the Englander Air Mattress. Just be sure to order today while it's on sale at Amazon.