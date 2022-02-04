Shoppers Say This Air Mattress Is So Comfortable, They Can't Tell the Difference Between It and Their Real Bed

This "luxury" air mattress is crafted with microfiber, waterproof materials that keep you cool as you sleep and are shaped in a coil pattern throughout the inside of the mattress to provide cushioned support. It has a built-in pump that inflates the bed all on its own — in just 90 seconds — and deflates with the push of a button to pack and store neatly in the bag it comes in. Englander says this air mattress is "puncture-proof," and tough enough to use while camping, and shoppers say it's even comfortable enough to replace their actual beds. And unlike other flat, sad mattresses, this one sits a full 20 inches off the ground.