Disney Just Put All of Its Fun and Festive Holiday Ornaments on Sale This Weekend Only
The holidays are quickly approaching, and while many people might be thinking about their festive menus or what might end up waiting for them underneath the Christmas tree, we're focusing on what's going to be adorning those trees. Luckily, so is ShopDisney, which just dropped a major sale across its entire site — including its entire selection of Disney ornaments.
With code DISNEYPAL, shoppers can score 25 percent off, plus free shipping on orders over $75. Since the sale ends Sunday, November 7, we took a look at the wide selection and rounded up 10 standout Christmas tree ornaments to save you time.
Disney's vast lineup includes characters to grace our holiday trees from the classics and modern-day favorites alike. There are snowy scenes featuring Elsa in her natural habitat, and a cold and adorably mopey Eeyore, too. There are holiday-themed looks from Mickey, everyone's favorite mouse, and a special 80th anniversary ornament for Dumbo.
Eeyore in particular caught the eyes of several reviewers, who scooped him up immediately. One noted that the ornament is "absolutely adorable in person!" and that the character's "got such a cute face and I love the details. 100% recommend this one!"
Another favorite depicts Ariel, the Little Mermaid, after she fashions a makeshift dress out of an old ship sail. "I really like that this ornament captures Ariel with all of her animal friends and a funny movie moment," one shopper wrote. "It's very unique for a Little Mermaid ornament and a fun display piece! The one that I received was painted really well."
In all, there are more than 70 ornaments to collect, but they won't be on sale for much longer. Browse below and pick up your favorite Christmas ornaments from the ShopDisney sale before the end of the weekend.
Buy It! Mickey Mouse and Friends Sketchbook Ornament, $14.99 with code DISNEYPAL (orig. $19.99); shopdisney.com
Buy It! Rapunzel & Flynn Rider Singing Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament, $18.74 (orig. $24.99); shopdisney.com
Buy It! Eeyore Sketchbook Ornament, $14.99 with code DISNEYPAL (orig. $19.99); shopdisney.com
Buy It! Aurora Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament, $18.74 with code DISNEYPAL (orig. $24.99); shopdisney.com
Buy It! Flora and Merryweather Light Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament, $18.74 with code DISNEYPAL (orig. $24.99); shopdisney.com
Buy It! Dumbo Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 80th Anniversary, $18.74 with code DISNEYPAL (orig. $24.99); shopdisney.com
Buy It! Dug Talking Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament, $18.74 with code DISNEYPAL (orig. $24.99); shopdisney.com
Buy It! WALL*E and E.V.E. Figural Ornament, $18.74 with code DISNEYPAL (orig. $24.99); shopdisney.com
Buy It! Ariel and Friends Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament, $18.74 with code DISNEYPAL (orig. $24.99); shopdisney.com
Buy It! Elsa Singing Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament, $18.74 with code DISNEYPAL (orig. $24.99); shopdisney.com
