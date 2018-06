First Look! Here's Everything We're Shopping from Target's Brand New Home Collection

Target is introducing a whole new home collection! Made By Design is full of super simple and stylish basics, from kitchenware and furniture to sleek organization essentials. What target dubs “the perfect foundational brand” is just the latest in a slew of recent launches that now includes the midcentury-modern inflected Project 62, Chip and Joanna Gaines‘s farmhhouse-friendly Hearth & Hand, and the eclectic, globally influenced Opalhouse.

Check out 12 favorite must-haves here — including a set of 2 chairs for $100!