PBTeen Just Dropped the Purrfect Hello Kitty Collab: Shop the Entire Collection Right Meow!

Die-hard Hello Kitty fans, your day has come.

PBTeen has teamed up with everyone’s favorite Japanese cartoon to launch the home decor collection of your childhood dreams. But don’t worry — this line is totally appropriate for stylish, Sanrio-loving adults, too.

The Hello Kitty x PBteen Collection launches online today (and in PBteen stores nationwide in early July), offering Kitty lovers a chance to get their paws on everything from bedding to lamps to bathroom organization essentials.

The entire collection of over 20 pieces is executed in a sophisticated palette of blush, gold, grey, and ivory, meaning you can live out your Kitty obsession — and still maintain a grown-up aesthetic.

Opt for sweet dreams with the Kitty-printed metallic sheet set, add a cat accent beaded pillow, or take a load off on a less subtle, giant plush Hello Kitty beanbag.

There’s also an array of desktop items that let you infuse a little cattitude into your work space without going over the top. The surprisingly chic white-on-white table lamp makes a cheeky accent on any nightstand, while the pencil and brush cup and Hello tray help you stay organized.

The entire Hello Kitty x PBteen Collection ranges from $16 to $279, so you can get your fix no matter your budget. Let the nostalgia begin!