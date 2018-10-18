Shonda Rhimes Lists Massive Los Angeles Mansion for $10 Million — See Inside

Shonda Rhimes is parting ways with one of her luxurious homes — and she’s hoping to net a small fortune for it.

The Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal creator, who claims to be the highest-paid showrunner on television, listed her spacious Hancock Park home for $9.995 million, just eight years after purchasing it from musician Beck for just $5.6 million, according to Variety.

The 8,298-square-foot mansion boasts six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a detached 600-square foot entertainment lounge, located in the back of the property. The home is listed by Ed Solorzano of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

The estate sits on a half-acre corner lot that’s hidden from the street by manicured hedges and large trees. It also features an interior courtyard, a three-car garage and a simple swimming pool.

Inside, a sizable great room is comprised of an open-plan kitchen and dining area, and a casual lounge. The space also looks out on the expansive backyard, and opens to a terrace for easy entertaining.

Offering up plenty of privacy, the master suite, which includes a separate office with a projector, and multiple walk-in closets, takes up its own wing.

In a nod to the TV exec’s passion, one of the two master bathrooms comes with its own television, which is conveniently located for optimal viewing from the bath tub.

The house also boasts a formal dining room as well as a separate living room and offices.

While Rhimes may be saying goodbye to the property, she’s still got plenty of other places nearby to call home. In fact, another one of her houses is located just over a mile away.

In 2017, the hitmaker spent $4.6 million on a slightly smaller home, featuring five bedroom and four and a half bathrooms, in the same neighborhood, according to Variety.

She also reportedly owns two other properties in the neighborhood: an 8,400-square-foot home that she picked up from actress Patricia Heaton in 2014 for $8.8 million, as well as a duplex that coast her $1.66 million.