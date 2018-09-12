Sherwin-Williams Names the 2019 Color of the Year and It's a 'Renaissance of the 1970s'

It may only be September, but Sherwin-Williams is already looking ahead to the new year — and the color that they think will define it.

The paint company has named Cavern Clay (SW7701), a warm orange-y hue, as it’s Color of the Year for 2019. The shade calls to mind terracotta tiles and the sandy tones of the American Southwest, Sherwin Williams points out in a press release announcing the news.

courtesy Sherwin-Williams

“Cavern Clay is an easy way to bring the warmth of the outdoors in,” says director of color marketing Sue Wadden. “Envision beaches, canyons and deserts, and sun-washed late summer afternoons.”

But its also meant to transport those who choose to coat their walls with the trending color in time.

courtesy Sherwin-Williams