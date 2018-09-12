Sherwin-Williams Names the 2019 Color of the Year and It's a 'Renaissance of the 1970s'

It may only be September, but Sherwin-Williams is already looking ahead to the new year — and the color that they think will define it.
The paint company has named Cavern Clay (SW7701), a warm orange-y hue, as it’s Color of the Year for 2019. The shade calls to mind terracotta tiles and the sandy tones of the American Southwest, Sherwin Williams points out in a press release announcing the news.
“Cavern Clay is an easy way to bring the warmth of the outdoors in,” says director of color marketing Sue Wadden. “Envision beaches, canyons and deserts, and sun-washed late summer afternoons.”
But its also meant to transport those who choose to coat their walls with the trending color in time.
“We believe 2019 will be a renaissance of the 1970s—with a twist,” Wadden says. “In the coming year, we will embrace our pioneering spirits and artisan ingenuity.” She notes, the color “embodies renewal, simplicity and free-spirited, bohemian flair,” trademarks of the funky and forward-looking decade.
The sunset inspired paint chip is on the opposite side of the color wheel from last year’s pick of Oceanside, a lush blue-green, and far bolder than the two year’s before that, which saw the paint company name Poised Taupe, aka greige (2016) and Alabaster, an off-white (2015).
Announcing a color of the year, has become a popular annual tradition for paint companies following in the footsteps of the international color forecasting company Pantone, which last year named Ultra Violet the color for 2018.
Many companies release entire trending palettes. Cavern Clay is part of Sherwin-Williams’s Wanderer Mix, which includes seven hues inspired by the landscape of the “New West.”