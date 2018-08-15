Floatie Fail! Women Stranded on Rainbow Unicorn Raft in the Middle of a Lake Rescued by Sheriff

For four women in Minnesota, their lake day in a unicorn float wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

On Saturday, the women hopped aboard the inflatable raft with hopes of soaking up some sun in the Chisago County lake in Minnesota, TIME reports. However, after floating downstream for a bit, the women found themselves caught up in a sea of weeds.

They did have paddles, but according to TIME, were still unable to move the plastic craft out of the plants. Luckily, Deputy Scotty Finnegan was driving by the area and realized the women were in need of assistance, so he threw them a rope.

RELATED: The Most Insane Pool Floats to Buy, for Your Most Instagrammable Summer Ever

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office made light of the hilarious situation and tweeted about the incident alongside a video of the sheriff towing the passengers back to dry land.

“Alright, just catch it,” the deputy says in the video as he tosses out a rope.

WATCH THIS: Cat Survives Flood Waters by Floating on Its Litter Box

“Oh Jesus,” one woman appears to respond. “Okay.”

After Finnegan throws the rope, the ladies lounge on the raft with their arms in the water while being dragged back to shore.

“And the cops save us!” one exclaims before throwing her arm in the air for a cheer.

Driving by a local lake we observed a bunch of women in a 🌈🦄 stuck in the weeds…Yes a rainbow unicorn… With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock! #wherestheglitter pic.twitter.com/qCyhfJqAa9 — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) August 11, 2018

“With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock!” the Sheriff’s office tweet reads, followed by the hashtag “#wherestheglitter.”

RELATED: Why Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Will Always Return to Lake Como: ‘It Just Feels Like Home to Us’

TIME confirms that no one was injured throughout the situation, even the massive inflatable rainbow unicorn, which did not pop during the rescue mission.