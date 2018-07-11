Step Inside the Chateau: Real Housewives of Atlanta's Shereé Whitfield Shares Her 'Dream Home'

Shereé Whitfield is opening the doors to Chateau Shereé.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 48, gave fans a grand tour inside her perfectly personalized home on the latest episode of NBC’s Open House — and fans of the Bravo show know exactly how much drama the massive home renovation caused.

“I finally finished Chateau Shereé about a year and a half ago, and I can honestly say — from top to bottom — it is my dream home, and I can’t wait to show you around,” says Whitfield at the start of the clip above.

From the moment guests step inside, there’s something to see.

“I love to entertain, so I wanted a wow factor the minute people walked through the door,” the reality star explains as she stands in her all-white entrance, featuring a grand, sweeping staircase. “I think that what makes a luxury home so great is paying attention to detail. Here in the foyer, you’ll notice that detail, from the marble porcelain floors all the way up to the mother of pearl domed ceiling. Details like that establish the glamorous tone that I wanted throughout the home.”

She adds, “Now if you’re familiar with the Housewives, you know I built this house from the ground up to my exact specifications. And because I love to have guests over, it was important to me that the place had an easy, open flow from room to room.”

Right off the foyer is a chic dining room, highlighted by columns painted to match the marble floors and a multi-dimensional mirror that Whitfield says reminds her of a diamond. Speaking of sparkle, there’s also a glamorous chandelier above the dining table.

“What formal dining room would be complete without a Swarovski crystal chandelier?” she asks. “Not this one.”

From there, Whitfield leads viewers into her great room. What’s so great about it? How about the 30-ft. ceilings accented by a halo chandelier, a fireplace, arched windows and curved walls?

“And I tell you, no one told me curved walls and arched windows were more expensive — way more expensive,” she says. “But now I know.”

Whitfield’s furniture, picked out by Christopher Guy, fits the curves of the room. And while there are no standout colors, everything from the throw pillows to the walls plays with fun textures.

“Overall, the great room is a showstopper, and that was my intention,” she explains.

The next stop is the kitchen, which Whitfield notes she wanted to feel practical but with a few unique elements.

She says, “While kitchens are typically the most popular place in any home, I wanted my kitchen to be just as fab and glam as the rest of my home. I couldn’t resist.”

Whitfield heads down to the basement, where she hands the reigns over to interior designer Mikel Welch, who got the job after receiving a call from another one of his clients, Steve Harvey, who wanted to hook Whitfield up with his go-to design guru.

Welch describes the sitting area of the basement as a place where, “Shereé and her girlfriends could just come and just relax and chill.” Again, he spices up the muted tones of the room with fun textures.

While many basements feature a bar, most don’t resemble an entire club.

“The first time I met Shereé, she was having a huge party. So as far-fetched as it sounds, I told Shereé, ‘I think we need to give you your own VIP nightclub in your basement.’ And that’s exactly what we did,” Welch explains.

Not only is there a stocked bar and wine cellar glowing with color-changing LED lights, there’s also a rectangular sitting room with a custom couch that Welch thinks of as the “VIP area.”

And when Whitfield isn’t hosting a wild get-together, there’s a home theater to relax in. There’s also a spa in the basement, which she showed off in a previous home tour for Bravo.

“This is my favorite place in the house because every girl wants to be pampered, every girl wants to be rubbed on and loved,” she said

A sauna, hairwash/styling station and two side-by-side massage chairs complete the at-home retreat.

“Love a good massage. I have a great girl who comes out to me,” she said, adding that when her boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, comes home they “get couples massages. You can do facials in these chairs. There’s so much you can do in this area.”

The house became the source of more than one altercation between Whitfield and her castmate Kenya Moore, who was also recently undergoing a renovation of her home, Moore Manor. Moore even snuck down to Whitfield’s unfinished basement during a party to check on its progress. “I was being shady,” the RHONY cast member later admitted.