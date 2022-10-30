We've all been there: spending more time at night trying to get comfortable with your sheets than actually sleeping through the night. You want to be cozy, but not too toasty — and no, sticking one foot out from under the comforter won't magically balance your body temperature.

Luckily, Sheex, the shopper-loved bedding brand that puts softness and cooling technology first with everything it makes, is having a huge fall clearance event. At the Halloween Mystery Sale, you can save 25 percent on select items, including the Original Performance Sheet Set, which has more reviews than anything else on the site. Sheex's supportive pillows are also buy one, get one free.

Sheex

Buy It! Original Performance Sheet Set, Queen, $206.25 (orig. $275); sheex.com

The Original Performance Sheet Set is a super soft and lightweight sheet that comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and standard pillowcases, the number of which varies based on the sheet set size you choose. Prices start at $177 for a twin/twin XL set.

The best-selling sheets have thousands of positive reviews, with many customers dubbing them the "best sheets ever." Some are even long-time and returning customers who have shared that they have this set on every bed in their homes.

Customers love all of their hassle-free features, noting that the sheets don't wrinkle, the fitted sheet actually stays on the mattress, and the fabrics keep them consistently cool and comfortable throughout the night. They come in 12 solid colors, all of which are on sale right now.

In addition to sheets, Sheex also has a line of pillows based on sleeping position. And according to at least one reviewer, the Down Alternative Side Sleeper Pillow is "bliss" because it helps them stay cool overnight and doesn't bunch up while they sleep.

Thanks to hypoallergenic down alternative filling, each pillow adapts to your body's position and temperature, offering a breathable, cozy, and supportive place to rest your head. Plus, the pillow covers are removable and machine-washable. (Psst: If this isn't the right model for you, check out the Sheex pillow for stomach and back sleepers.)

Sheex

Buy It! Original Performance Down Alternative Side Sleeper Pillow, $99 for two (originally $198); sheex.com

To get the full Sheex cozy and cooling experience, check out the Original Performance Mattress Pad and the Original Performance All Season Comforter while they're also 25 percent off. Both feature the brand's CoolX fiber filling that's moisture-wicking and breathable, keeping you cool and comfortable while you sleep, and both can be tossed in the washer and dryer.

Customers love the quality of the mattress pad, attesting that they've bought it for several beds in their homes and describing it as "sleeping on a cloud." As for the comforter, one reviewer said it will "keep you warm but not hot," so you won't be waking up in a sweat in the summer or freezing in the winter.

Keep scrolling to shop the Sheex Halloween Mystery Sale before it ends on November 2 at 3am ET.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Sheex

Buy It! Original Performance Mattress Pad, Queen, $186.75 (orig. $249); sheex.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.