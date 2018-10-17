Shay Mitchell Launches a Surprisingly Affordable Line of Travel Accessories

Shay Mitchell is a pretty little traveler.

The actress and entrepreneur unveiled her own travel collection on Wednesday. BÉIS is comprised of seven accessories: the Duffle, the Weekender, the Backpack, the Dopp Kit, the Makeup Case, the Passport Holder, and the Luggage Tag.

The price point is surprisingly affordable — all items range from $12 to $83. Mitchell says she wanted to create pieces that were accessible to travelers of all kinds.

“I have [had] wanderlust my entire life, and I remember being very young knowing that I wanted to see as much of the world as I could,” she says. “With my career and other opportunities, I’ve been fortunate enough to travel all over. After countless trips and Shaycations, I realized that I wanted to create amazing, affordable pieces for travelers like myself.”

To share her getaways with the world, the Pretty Little Liars alum launched a YouTube series called #SHAYCATION, and she’s tested out her new “functional, chic and affordable” products in all types of destinations.

She opted for a line of primarily neutral black and beige tones (BÉIS literally translates to “beige”) with accents of pink, red, blue, green and yellow on the smaller accessory items like the passport holder and luggage tags. Mitchell explains she wanted to begin with the staples that are approachable and expand the line into bolder colors later on.

“While I love traditional luggage pieces, I really believe accessory products are equally as important for travel,” Mitchell says. “Most of the products that we are launching with can be used for travel or for the everyday person going to work or school. The cosmetic case can be for the woman on the go. The weekender can be a travel bag or tote groceries. The duffel can be a gym bag and so on. I wanted the bags to have many functionalities while providing value for the consumers.”

BÉIS products are available for purchase on their website and and through Nordstrom.com, and the brand is partnering with Girl Up, an organization meant to empower and inspire young women, founded by the United Nations. For every product purchased, BÉIS donates a portion of proceeds to the global leadership development initiative.