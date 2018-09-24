Shay Mitchell is a 'Borderline Hoarder:' Watch 2 Celebrity Organizers Conquer Her Shocking Mess

Shay Mitchell is in over her head — or at least up to her knees — when it comes to clutter in her L.A. home.

The Pretty Little Liars alum and YouTube star, 31, called on organizers to the stars Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer, founders of the the Home Edit and masterminds behind the new show Master the Mess, to rescue her video studio/glam room/home office (also known as the space above her garage).

“I’m not a hoarder, but I’m borderline, where I like to keep it just in case,” Mitchell admits.

“A border hoarder,” Shearer dubs her condition.

“I’m a border hoarder,” she agrees. “Like I don’t want to throw it out because what if I need it someday.”

Hello Sunshine

On the series, which is a creation of Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company, the Nashville-based professional organizers come to the rescue of celebrities and regular folks alike who have a disastrous storage situation in their home.

The pair, whose fans include Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon and Mandy Moore, dive into their clients’ most personal spaces — closets, kitchen pantries and bathroom cabinets — and hilarity inevitably ensues along the way.

To see how Mitchell’s monster mess gets mastered, search “Hello Sunshine” on DIRECTV NOW, go to channel 1112 on DIRECTV or channel 1530 on U-verse.