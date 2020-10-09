Shawn Johnson Shares the Best Gift Husband Andrew East Ever Gave Her in PEOPLE’s YouTube Show

The retired Olympic gymnast and her football player husband star in the third installment of Celebrity Home Scavenger Hunt

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East are busy raising their 11-month-old daughter, Drew Hazel, and running their YouTube channel, the East Fam, but they took a moment out of their packed schedules to let PEOPLE into their Nashville home for the latest installment of our new YouTube series, Celebrity Home Scavenger Hunt.

The series, which premiered September 17 on the PeopleTV Youtube channel, takes viewers inside stars’ homes through self-shot episodes, letting celebs show off how they live firsthand.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Half scavenger hunt-half interview, each episode tasks stars with finding certain items around their house (think: a most prized possession, a favorite souvenir, etc.), with some hilarious antics along the way.

On Friday’s new episode, the retired Olympic gymnast, 28, and her football player husband, 29, sat down and spilled some tea on everything from how and where they met to the reason why Johnson was so angry at East in the moments before he proposed to her on live television in 2015.

Image zoom

Throughout the show, the couple is also tasked with finding sentimental items from their lives so far, leading Johnson to dig into her safe and pull out her Olympic gold medal and search for memorabilia from her winning season of Dancing With the Stars (and share how she really felt about the Mirrorball trophy!).

The mom of one is also asked to show off the best gift that her husband has ever given her — which East incorrectly assumes will be “an art piece” he gave her “that has the hotel that Shawn was staying at when she was in London for the Olympics that ultimately began our relationship.”

RELATED VIDEO: Tour the Home Tennis Star Madison Keys Bought Herself After Winning Her First Title: ‘I Fell In Love with It’

Instead, Johnson walked in with her “interpretation” of the best gift her husband ever gave her: their baby dressed in a floral onesie! “You gave me the most beautiful gift in the world,” Johnson says, going on to share the story of their miscarriage prior to becoming pregnant with Drew, and how she has changed their world.

Image zoom Shawn johnson/ instagram

Be sure to watch the full episode for all the action, including East’s best balance beam routine, and Johnson’s attempt to swaddle her husband like an oversized baby.

Future guests on Celebrity Home Scavenger Hunt have will include Love Is Blind’s Lauren and Cameron Hamilton and more.