Shaun White Calls Out Passenger's Plane Etiquette After Fellow Flyer Puts Their Bare Feet on Seat

Shaun White and a fellow plane passenger recently got off on the wrong foot.

On Friday, the Olympic snowboarder experienced one of many types of airline nightmares. As White sat in his first class seat, the person behind him took their shoes off and proceeded to place their bare feet on the back of his seat.

In the short clip, the three-time gold medalist blankly stares at the screen and shakes his head as he pans the screen upward to reveal the feet. To make matters worse, the passenger then begins to wiggle their toes while White zooms in on the public setting atrocity.

“Tag someone who probably does this…🤢” White, 32, captioned the disgusting video.

White was on his way back to the U.S. after spending a few weeks in China for the 2018 FIS Snowboard World Cup and in Japan for the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Awards.

The snowboarder was given the Best Male Athlete of 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the awards ceremony after he turned in an impressive performance in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and nabbed a record-breaking third Olympic gold medal in the men’s halfpipe.

“It’s 9 months later and I’m still winning awards for my performance in Korea!” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him holding up his award at the Japan ceremony. “Couldn’t be more happy and proud of that moment! Thank you @anocolympic for bringing me back to that day”

White is not the only airline passenger to experience the horror of bare feet.

Last year, on a JetBlue flight from Long Beach to San Francisco in July, 30-year-old passenger Jessie Char also encountered a barefoot bandit. She later shared a disgusting photo of the passenger’s bare feet to Twitter, which went viral.

“I noticed one of the armrests collapse and so I looked over only to see a foot emerge from the row behind me,” Char told PEOPLE of the incident. “It was writhing around on one armrest and there was a significant amount of toe wiggling.”

“And then, from the other side of the chair, another foot emerged,” she continued. “Then she opened the window [shade] with her foot and that was one of the weirdest things I’ve ever seen.”

The squirming digits with cracked red nail polish remained on the armrests for a full 10 minutes before their owner removed them when a flight attendant walked by.

“I was going to tell a flight attendant, but then I was like let this one fly and post it on the Internet,” Char said. “I just hope this dissuades people from doing it in the future.”