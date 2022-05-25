Sharon Stone's Stunning Former Mansion Is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in SF, Asking $39 Million
Sharon Stone's remarkable former mansion is on the market!
The historic Sea Cliff property — which the Basic Instinct star shared with ex-husband Phil Bronstein until 2005 — was just listed for $39 million, making it the most expensive house currently for sale in San Francisco.
The Italianate Victorian home, which is more than 8,000 square feet and has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three half baths, is listed by Neal Ward of Compass.
Built in 1908, it was the first home in the Sea Cliff neighborhood. In fact, when the home was built, it's most eye-catching vista, the Golden Gate Bridge — which opened in May 1937 — wasn't yet built.
According to toptenrealestatedeals.com, the former couple paid $6 million for the sprawling, south-facing property, then sold it in 2005 for $13 million after their divorce the previous year.
In addition to the city's most famous landmark, the cliffside house also offers views of the Pacific Ocean and has direct access to Baker Beach.
Inside, the home features modern amenities with Old World charm. The living room includes tall gold-foil ceilings, dark wood flooring and a custom fireplace.
The stunning home's blend of classic and contemporary style can also been seen in the primary bedroom, which is painted in a cobalt blue. The rest of the home is finished in cream colors to compliment the wood finishes.
The U-shaped structure's modern kitchen is complete with Viking and Wolf appliances and a large family dining area.
The property boasts a guest suite, library and staff quarters in addition to two garages. And the topmost floor includes an activity room, another guest suite, and two walkout terraces.
The home also features a terrace and deck that are perfect for outdoor entertaining or gardening overlooking the beach below.