There Are Official Shark Week-Themed Cruises Setting Sail This Summer

As the collective obsession with Discovery Channel’s Shark Week reaches its 30th year, fans can now embark on a real-life journey into the sea to celebrate.

Beginning July 7, Princess Cruises has partnered with Discovery for a series of shark-themed voyages, turning their Caribbean Princess ship into a floating tribute to the ocean’s most-feared creatures. The theme will also apply to select sailings in Alaska and the U.K.

Public spaces on board, from the elevators to restaurants to the casino, will be transformed to get passengers into the spirit of the season. Televisions in guests’ cabins will also be showing exclusive Shark Week programming (there’s even a Naked and Afraid crossover!) in advance of this year’s premiere on July 22.

Paul Nordmann/Princess Cruises

Camp Discovery, the on-board teen and youth club, will offer glitter tattoos and shark face painting along with crafting sessions where kids (and parents) can make shark teeth jewelry and clay models.

Nico Therin/Princess Cruises

Even the cruise cocktails are getting the shark treatment, with specialty bar menu offerings like the Shark Attack Margarita and the Tropical Great Blue Shark.

For shore excursions at certain ports, adventurous vacationers can lean even further into the theme, like Great White shark diving in Honolulu or whale shark encounters in La Paz, Mexico.