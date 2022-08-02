Shoppers Say They Use This 'Small and Mighty' Shark Cordless Vacuum Daily, and It's on Sale
Keeping your home clean is essential, but it can be time-consuming, especially if you're lugging around a heavy vacuum cleaner. That's why tackling messes as they happen is so important: It will make those monthly deep cleaning jobs not as tedious.
Amazon shoppers are recommending the Shark Wandvac Ultra-Lightweight Cordless Vacuum, and it's on sale right now. The vacuum uses a self-cleaning brush roll to easily suck up dirt, debris, pet hair, and other particles on hard floors and carpets. And if you have a larger mess to clean up, you can use the Boost mode for added suction.
It also has an LED screen, which makes it easy to see how much power is left while you're cleaning. To charge it, simply attach the cordless stick vacuum to its base and connect the wand to the storage hook. Plus, emptying the vacuum is a cinch: All you need to do is press a button and the dustbin will automatically open to release its contents.
Buy It! Shark Wandvac Ultra-Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $259.99); amazon.com
Want to dust off hard-to-clean places? No problem. The vacuum weighs under 2.5 pounds, so maneuvering it around tables, chairs, and stairs isn't difficult. You can even transform it into a handheld or a stick vacuum, and it comes with two attachments (a crevice tool and a multi-tool) that allow you to target smaller areas such as in between couch cushions, along curtains, and on top of ceiling fans.
Hundreds of shoppers have given the Shark cordless vacuum a perfect rating, with some saying that the "small but mighty" cordless vacuum is "excellent for daily cleaning."
"I have four animals and recently [moved] into a new house with all hardwood floors. This vacuum has been a game changer!" one reviewer wrote. "I can use the handheld for quick kitchen messes, use the stick vacuum for baseboards and corners, and vacuum the rug with one tool."
We don't know how long this customer-loved vacuum will be on sale, so pick up the Shark Wandvac Ultra-Lightweight Cordless Vacuum while it's $60 off.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Shoppers Say They Use This 'Small and Mighty' Shark Cordless Vacuum Daily, and It's on Sale
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Tempur-Pedic Pillow 'Really Helped' Provide Better Sleep — and It's 40% Off
- Amazon Shoppers Say After Trying a 'Bazillion Vacuums,' This Is the One — and It's 35% Off
- Kate Middleton Nailed the Nautical Trend in a Pair of Flattering White Shorts