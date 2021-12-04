Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the Best Vacuum They've Ever Purchased — and It's $100 Off Right Now
Cleaning the house is never fun, but with the right tools, it can be a fairly painless process. Not only will the correct cleaning supplies keep your home in tip-top shape, but some of them can also even cut your cleaning time down, so you can spend more time doing other things. Luckily, Amazon shoppers the Shark Vertex Ultralight Vacuum does all of the above and then some. Even better, it's on sale right now.
Hundreds of people recommend the upright vacuum because of its lightweight design and powerful suction that sucks up dirt, hair, and dust quickly and efficiently. One reviewer said it works so well they were able to clean their house in less than half the time it used to take them with another vacuum. "It used to take over two hours to do the floors, and this vacuum has cut that time down to about 45-minutes, all while saving me from pain in my back, arms, and neck with its specific lightweight design," they raved.
The top-rated appliance works on both carpeting and hard floors, and it has patented a PowerFins brush roll and a soft roller that work together to pick up debris with every swipe of the vacuum. The corded vacuum also has a built-in self-cleaning pet hair brush and LED headlights that help you see exactly where you need to navigate the device. Plus, it weighs less than three pounds and can convert into a handheld vacuum, so you can clean corners, stairs, and other hard-to-reach areas with ease.
"This is the best vacuum I have ever purchased," said one shopper. "I will stand behind the Shark brand forever. [It's] light, sturdy, small, sleek, and the power of this little baby is so awesome… I felt like puking after I saw all that the Shark had pulled out of my carpet. The thought that I had that much dirt in my carpet was frightening. If you need a powerful vacuum, I would definitely recommend the Shark."
"I am so in love with this vacuum, I tell everybody about it," wrote another. "I own a cleaning business and I vacuum constantly. This vacuum so far has the best suction, I LOVE that hair doesn't get wrapped up. I've never had to untangle hair from it which is a huge plus. It's easily carried around and the attachments that come with it are amazing. If I could rate this 10 stars I absolutely would. Worth every penny. Do it!"
Normally $300 a piece, the top-rated vacuum can be yours for just $200 right now — a $100 savings. It's rare to see a deal this good, so if you've been looking for a new vacuum now is the time to strike. Shop the Shark Vertex Ultralight Vacuum while it's still majorly marked down.