A Shark Stick Vacuum That Users Call a 'Beast' Is on Sale for Just $200 Today

Spring cleaning season is finally here, which means you're likely stocking up on carpet cleaners and handy mops to tackle every inch of your home. And if you're in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, we've found the perfect deal for you.

The Shark Vertex Ultralight Corded Stick DuoClean Vacuum Cleaner has been slashed to just $200 at Amazon. The top-rated vacuum cleaner is equipped with a self-cleaning brush roll that's designed to pick up even more hair, dirt, and debris on all floor surfaces, including carpets and hard floors. Thanks to its swivel steering, you'll be able to maneuver around obstacles and get into tight corners with ease, plus it's outfitted with a fleet of LED headlights, illuminating the way and any dirt that you may have otherwise missed.

Users can also transition the device into a handheld vacuum, able to target specific places around the house. For instance, attach the crevice tool to clean in between couch cushions, or opt for the mini brush to clean under car seats. With its light size (it only weighs 3 pounds!), the vacuum is easy to carry around the house.

Amazon

Buy It! Shark Vertex Ultralight Corded Stick DuoClean Vacuum Cleaner, $199.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

Over 2,100 Amazon shoppers have given the Shark stick vacuum a five-star rating, with users calling it a "beast" and swearing that they'll "never go back to Dyson" after trying this device. One reviewer said, "It's powerful, light, and easy to use on a variety of surfaces," while another maintained: "Now I can't put this thing down."

A third five-star reviewer added: "After buying and returning various vacuums, this one is the strongest and best vacuum out of [them] all. I cleaned my apartment [and] there is no more dust/dirt left in sight." They also wrote, "This vacuum has a powerful suction and the attachments are great for the small areas and pet hair that was on my couch."

Head to Amazon to get the Shark Vertex Ultralight Corded Stick DuoClean Vacuum Cleaner while it's $200.

