A Shark Stick Vacuum That Users Call a 'Beast' Is on Sale for Just $200 Today

Shoppers say they’ll ‘never go back to Dyson’

By Amy Schulman
Published on March 26, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shark HZ2002 Vertex Ultralight Corded Stick Vacuum Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Spring cleaning season is finally here, which means you're likely stocking up on carpet cleaners and handy mops to tackle every inch of your home. And if you're in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, we've found the perfect deal for you.

The Shark Vertex Ultralight Corded Stick DuoClean Vacuum Cleaner has been slashed to just $200 at Amazon. The top-rated vacuum cleaner is equipped with a self-cleaning brush roll that's designed to pick up even more hair, dirt, and debris on all floor surfaces, including carpets and hard floors. Thanks to its swivel steering, you'll be able to maneuver around obstacles and get into tight corners with ease, plus it's outfitted with a fleet of LED headlights, illuminating the way and any dirt that you may have otherwise missed.

Users can also transition the device into a handheld vacuum, able to target specific places around the house. For instance, attach the crevice tool to clean in between couch cushions, or opt for the mini brush to clean under car seats. With its light size (it only weighs 3 pounds!), the vacuum is easy to carry around the house.

Shark HZ2002 Vertex Ultralight Corded Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Buy It! Shark Vertex Ultralight Corded Stick DuoClean Vacuum Cleaner, $199.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

Over 2,100 Amazon shoppers have given the Shark stick vacuum a five-star rating, with users calling it a "beast" and swearing that they'll "never go back to Dyson" after trying this device. One reviewer said, "It's powerful, light, and easy to use on a variety of surfaces," while another maintained: "Now I can't put this thing down."

A third five-star reviewer added: "After buying and returning various vacuums, this one is the strongest and best vacuum out of [them] all. I cleaned my apartment [and] there is no more dust/dirt left in sight." They also wrote, "This vacuum has a powerful suction and the attachments are great for the small areas and pet hair that was on my couch."

Head to Amazon to get the Shark Vertex Ultralight Corded Stick DuoClean Vacuum Cleaner while it's $200.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Ree Drummond Velcro Hair Rollers
Ree Drummond Revealed the Secret to Her Signature Wavy Hairstyle — and You Can Get It for $9
Longchamp Gilt Sale
Longchamp Bags Like Kate Middleton's Are Under $100 at This Under-the-Radar Sale — but Not for Long
Jennifer Hudson Purple Blouse
Jennifer Hudson's Spring-Ready Lilac Blouse Looks Just Like This Satin Button-Down — and It's Only $26
Related Articles
Romantic Floral Decor Pieces roundup
13 Romantic Floral Decor Pieces to Welcome Spring, All Under $50
Miusco Non-Stick Silicone Kitchen Utensils Set
'Nothing Sticks' to These Top-Rated Silicone Cooking Utensils, and a 5-Piece Set Is Just $22 at Amazon
Tineco Pure ONE X Essentials Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
This Cordless Vacuum Is 'Better Than Any Dyson,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale
BOSHENG Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set
Amazon Shoppers Are 'Genuinely Impressed' by This Handy Mop and Bucket — and It's on Sale
spring cleaning deals TOUT
Amazon Has Spring Cleaning Deals on Vacuums, Steam Mops, and More — and Discounts Go Up to 75% Off
Bedsure Cooling Pillow Cases
These 'Heavenly' Cooling Pillowcases Are on Sale for Just $5 Apiece
Best Vacuums of 2023
The 8 Best Vacuums for Hardwood Floors of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Easter Decor Roundup
Amazon's Hidden Easter Storefront Has So Many Spring Entertaining Essentials, and Prices Start at Just $10
Bedsure Pillows Standard Size Set of 2 Tout
These Popular Pillows Shoppers Call 'Soft Yet Supportive' Are on Sale for Just $15 Apiece at Amazon
spring wreaths roundup tout
Amazon Has Thousands of Spring Wreaths for a Front Door Refresh — Here Are the 10 Best
LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room, H13 True HEPA TOUT
An Air Purifier That Makes a 'Huge Difference' with Allergy Symptoms Is Under $100 at Amazon Today
Sun Joe SPX3000 Electric High Pressure Washer Tout
Amazon's Best-Selling Pressure Washer Blasts 'Years of Buildup' Off Decks, Driveways, and Walls, and It's on Sale
Hoover ONEPWR Blade+ Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Lightweight, BH53310V, Silver TOUT
This Powerful Cordless Vacuum Is a 'Godsend' for Dirty Floors — and It's 41% Off at Amazon
Foamily Throw Pillows Insert
Shoppers 'Stopped Buying' Decorative Pillows in Favor of These $5 Inserts They Can Use All Year Long
christina hall spring decor picks TOUT
Christina Hall's Top Spring Decor and Organization Picks from Amazon Start at $8
CleverMade 46L Collapsible Storage Bins Tout
These Clever Collapsible Storage Bins That Are 'Great for Moving' Are Just $15 Apiece at Amazon