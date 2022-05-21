One of the Best Vacuums We Tested in Our Lab Is on Sale at Amazon for $120 Off
You don't always know exactly what you're going to get when you purchase a vacuum online — unless, that is, you take it from our lab testers, who recently tried out several vacuums to find the best of the best.
It just so happens that our top performing cordless vacuum, the Shark Vertex, is on sale for $120 off at Amazon right now — so not only are you getting a great deal, but you know what you're spending is worth it.
The lightweight vacuum is easy to maneuver around the house and runs for up to 120 minutes on a single charge. One of the best parts is it has a self-cleaning brushroll, which is particularly great for pet hair.
The vacuum is safe to use on practically all floor types, and it transforms into a handheld vacuum for easier cleaning on stairs, in cars, and on furniture. Plus, it comes with several attachments, including a crevice tool, a pet multi-tool, and a dust brush to thoroughly clean hard-to-reach places.
Buy It! Shark IZ483H Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum, $379.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com
Our lab testers said that this vacuum ships with each piece individually wrapped for extra security, but ultimately, it only took five minutes to set up. Once they started using it, they were pleasantly surprised to see that it "sucks up everything instantly." They added, "It basically vacuums for you, so you put very little effort in."
The Shark cordless vacuum isn't only a winner for the PEOPLE Tested experts, but also for the more than 2,200 Amazon shoppers who left it a five-star rating. In a review, one customer said it's "everything you want in a vacuum": high-powered suction, two long-lasting batteries, and easy storage. Another shopper said it works so well for dust and pet hair, they were "grossed out" by what it sucked up from their carpet.
We can confidently say that the Shark IZ483H Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum, a quiet stick vacuum for multiple surfaces, is one of the best on the market. Add it to your cart while it's $120 off — its lowest price in three months.