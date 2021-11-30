Amazon Shoppers Call This Vacuum Mop the Best Thing They've Ever Used to Clean Floors, and It's on Sale

The VacMop also comes in a Pro model that includes headlights, so you can quickly spot any dirty corners. "I like how it scrubs the floor while also picking up small debris," wrote a shopper who called the Pro model well worth it. "In the past, I have used the Swiffer WetJet product and though it left a shine on the floor, it dragged dust and debris across the clean surfaces… I also was impressed by the weight of [the] VacMop, very easy to maneuver and not bulky. I have used it for small messes and kids bringing dirt into the house on their shoes, as well as cleaning entire floors of my house."