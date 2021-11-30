Amazon Shoppers Call This Vacuum Mop the Best Thing They've Ever Used to Clean Floors, and It's on Sale
Anyone who had to clean up after their Thanksgiving dinner last week knows how tiring it can be to sweep up your floors for any lingering crumbs and wipe up any drops that somehow made their way to the ground. That's why a vacuum and mop duo is essential for keeping your home spotless with ease this holiday season (and beyond), and better yet when it's a two-in-one vacuum-mop hybrid.
It's hard to pick from the thousands of vacuum mops available on Amazon, so why not go with the retailer's best-seller? That's Shark's VM200P12 VacMop, which has more than 13,000 five-star ratings and is Amazon's top-selling newly released wet and dry mop. From what thousands of reviewers have said, Shark's vacuum mop is so efficient, it cuts cleaning time in half, making it perfect for busy parents or households with tons of pets and kids. Better yet, its bundle with 12 additional cleaning pads and a bottle of cleaning solution is $37 off.
What makes Shark's vacuum mop so special is its cleaning pad that comes with a built-in dirt chamber to trap and hold any debris it sucks up from the floor. That means you won't be wiping down your floor with a dirty, dust-ridden pad when it's in mop mode, and its swiveling head allows you to scrub down areas around furniture as well as room edges. The cordless stick vacuum is also so lightweight (only weighing 5 pounds) that reviewers say they can easily carry it around the house.
The VacMop also comes in a Pro model that includes headlights, so you can quickly spot any dirty corners. "I like how it scrubs the floor while also picking up small debris," wrote a shopper who called the Pro model well worth it. "In the past, I have used the Swiffer WetJet product and though it left a shine on the floor, it dragged dust and debris across the clean surfaces… I also was impressed by the weight of [the] VacMop, very easy to maneuver and not bulky. I have used it for small messes and kids bringing dirt into the house on their shoes, as well as cleaning entire floors of my house."
Another reviewer who bought the original model said its suction is super strong and "did a great job picking up dirt, dust, and other particles. I was able to go back over the same area and use the wet mop feature to sanitize the floor, and it felt super clean. I tested out the vacuum on the edges of the floor along the wall, and it got everything up… This is literally the best thing I have ever used to clean my floors. It is quick, easy, and effective, and I find myself grabbing for it on the daily and it doesn't feel like a chore anymore."
Shoppers even say it's a "must-have for making cleaning easy" and a great present. You can pick up both the VacMop and its Pro edition at Amazon on sale now, starting at $63. Shop the bundles below.
