You Can Buy a Shark Vacuum for as Little as $150 Right Now

While cleaning devices may not be at the top of your holiday shopping list, now is one of the best times to invest in a high-tech machine for less: Amazon quietly put a selection of top-rated Shark upright vacuum cleaners on sale for up to 40 percent off.

The vacuums included in the sale start at just $150, and they can do everything from picking up mounds of pet hair and deep-cleaning carpets to accessing hard-to-reach places with specially designed attachments. If you’re in the market for a new vacuum or plan to give one this holiday season, now is definitely the time to shop these Shark models.

Shop Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaners on Sale:

On the lower end of the cost spectrum, the Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum and the Rocket Corded Stick Vacuum both have thousands of fire-star ratings. The Navigator Lift-Away model, which comes in an unexpected lavender color, features swivel steering for easy transitions between floor types and includes numerous attachments that can tackle stairs and reach overhead spots. If you prefer a stick vacuum, opt for the Rocket model, which converts into a handheld vacuum.

Coming in at $180 and $190 respectively, there’s the Rotator Upright Corded Vacuum and the Navigator Lift-Away Self-Cleaning Upright Vacuum. The lightweight Rotator vacuum features LED lights on the nozzle for optimal visibility and advanced swivel steering, so you can easily maneuver around furniture. If you have furry friends running around your home, we’d recommend the Navigator vacuum, which includes a self-cleaning brushroll that specializes in pet-hair pickup.

And finally, the Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum and the Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Upright Vacuum are also included in the sale. The TruePet vacuum includes a Pet Power Brush, which is specifically engineered to pick up pet hair and any allergens living on the surfaces in your home. As Shark’s most powerful vacuum cleaner, the Vertex DuoClean model features incredible suction and a PowerFins-soft roller hybrid for continuous cleaning on any surface.

There’s no specific timeline for this sale, but popular vacuum models like these won’t last at discounted prices for long. Shop Shark upright vacuum cleaners for up to 40 percent off at Amazon while they’re still in stock.

