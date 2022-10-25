Lifestyle Home Deal Alert! A 'Very Powerful' Shark Upright Vacuum That 'Sucks Up Everything in Sight' Is 57% Off “I can literally breathe the difference” By Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer Website Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, Travel + Leisure, People, Real Simple and more, with a focus on beauty, fashion, parenting and home. Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, Lauren was an editor at BergenMama.com and a fashion editor for Woman's World Magazine. She also managed editorial for a number of websites sponsored by Fortune 500 companies across the categories of beauty, fashion, home, pets, and teens. Lauren loves testing out the latest innovations in beauty products and home. As a mom of three, she loves time-saving products across the board. Lauren received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 25, 2022 06:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Target Whether you're a pet owner or someone with shoulder-length hair or longer, you likely know the feeling of finding clumps of hair throughout the house. And what's worse, it often seems that taking care of that hair results in a clogged vacuum or tangled brush roll, which means (yup) more cleaning. Right now, you can invest in a vacuum designed to eliminate the everywhere-hair problem: the Target-exclusive Shark Duoclean Powerfins Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum. The upright vacuum cleaner is currently a whopping 57 percent off, bringing its price down from $460 to just $200. The well-reviewed vacuum eliminates hair wrap — that is, the tangled mess of hair on a bristle brush — with the magic of its namesake DuoClean PowerFins, which is a dual brushroll system sans bristles. For even more convenience, the vacuum has a detachable Powered Lift-Away pod, so it can easily work on stairs, fit under furniture, and squeeze into tight spaces without a struggle. Target Buy It! Shark Duoclean Powerfins Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $459.99); target.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The bagless vacuum also contains a HEPA filter that captures 99.9 percent of dust particles and other allergens as it works, which can make your home a bit easier to breathe in. And whether you have carpet, hardwood, tile, or a combination of all three, the Shark Apex's glide technology can efficiently be used on any type of flooring. Target shoppers, particularly those with hairy homes, rave about the powerful suction of the Shark Apex. One reviewer with two labradors said they were "immediately impressed," adding that it's simple "to transition from vacuum to wand to accessories." Another shopper with three dogs agreed, saying, "I can literally breathe the difference" compared to their old vacuum; "highly recommend it for dog hair," they concluded. A separate customer appreciated the vacuum's versatility, noting that it's "very powerful and sucks up everything in sight" while also being quiet. And a final reviewer, who said it is the "best vacuum" they've ever had, claimed all of their previous vacuums do not compare. They explained how that "it gets all the pet hair and dust" and that "the swivel is super satisfying," and they love how they only have to change the filter every two years. Don't wait for a Black Friday sale! Now is the ideal time to add the Shark upright vacuum to your Target cart. See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Amazon Shoppers Are Getting 'Better Sleep' Thanks to This This Highly Reviewed Weighted Blanket That's on Sale Oversized Sweaters Are a Classic Fall Trend That's So Easy to Wear, and These Finds Start at Just $38 Amazon Shoppers Have Walked Miles at Disney World in These 'Breathable' Under-$40 Slip-On Sneakers Target Buy It! Shark Duoclean Powerfins Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $459.99); target.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.