Whether you're a pet owner or someone with shoulder-length hair or longer, you likely know the feeling of finding clumps of hair throughout the house. And what's worse, it often seems that taking care of that hair results in a clogged vacuum or tangled brush roll, which means (yup) more cleaning.

Right now, you can invest in a vacuum designed to eliminate the everywhere-hair problem: the Target-exclusive Shark Duoclean Powerfins Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum. The upright vacuum cleaner is currently a whopping 57 percent off, bringing its price down from $460 to just $200.

The well-reviewed vacuum eliminates hair wrap — that is, the tangled mess of hair on a bristle brush — with the magic of its namesake DuoClean PowerFins, which is a dual brushroll system sans bristles. For even more convenience, the vacuum has a detachable Powered Lift-Away pod, so it can easily work on stairs, fit under furniture, and squeeze into tight spaces without a struggle.

Buy It! Shark Duoclean Powerfins Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $459.99); target.com

The bagless vacuum also contains a HEPA filter that captures 99.9 percent of dust particles and other allergens as it works, which can make your home a bit easier to breathe in. And whether you have carpet, hardwood, tile, or a combination of all three, the Shark Apex's glide technology can efficiently be used on any type of flooring.

Target shoppers, particularly those with hairy homes, rave about the powerful suction of the Shark Apex. One reviewer with two labradors said they were "immediately impressed," adding that it's simple "to transition from vacuum to wand to accessories."

Another shopper with three dogs agreed, saying, "I can literally breathe the difference" compared to their old vacuum; "highly recommend it for dog hair," they concluded. A separate customer appreciated the vacuum's versatility, noting that it's "very powerful and sucks up everything in sight" while also being quiet.

And a final reviewer, who said it is the "best vacuum" they've ever had, claimed all of their previous vacuums do not compare. They explained how that "it gets all the pet hair and dust" and that "the swivel is super satisfying," and they love how they only have to change the filter every two years.

Don't wait for a Black Friday sale! Now is the ideal time to add the Shark upright vacuum to your Target cart.

