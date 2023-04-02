This Shark Vacuum with 'Powerful Suction' Is at Its Cheapest Price Ever at Amazon Right Now “This is the best light vacuum for floors and rugs” By Rachel Simon Rachel Simon Rachel Simon is a writer covering lifestyle, fashion, home, and commerce content for Dotdash Meredith's e-commerce team since 2021. Her work has appeared in PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Byrdie, Food & WIne, Better Homes and Gardens, and more, and she is the author of the 2022 book Pickleball for All: Everything But the "Kitchen" Sink. Additionally, she teaches writing through Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project. She specializes in pop culture, career, relationships, and mental health, but also loves covering the fashion/beauty and e-commerce space. Rachel graduated from Emerson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Writing, Literature, and Publishing, and lives in Raleigh, North Carolina. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 2, 2023 07:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Deep cleaning your home is often the least exciting chore, but having the right supplies and tools at your disposal can make the task far less frustrating. A powerful stick vacuum, for instance, can be a great help in keeping floors, furniture, stairs, and walls looking clean and fresh. And a top-rated model from Shark is on sale for $150 — its cheapest price ever at Amazon. The Shark HS152AMZ UltraLight Corded Stick Vacuum has built-in LED headlights on the nozzle that'll help you see, swivel steering for easy maneuvering, and a removable and easy-to-clean dust cup. It can be used on carpets and hardwood, including for deep cleaning, and its ergonomic design means that you can get around corners and other tight areas with ease. It also has the ability to convert from a driveable suction vacuum into a detachable lightweight hand vacuum that weighs less than three pounds. The nozzle detaches as well, so the device can reach tricky spaces higher up on ceilings or around furniture. There are multiple attachments (including two pet-centric tools) meant to help you attack dirt, hair, and grime even more effectively. Amazon Buy It! Shark HS152AMZ UltraLight Corded Stick Vacuum, $149.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com We've Tested Hundreds of Cleaning Products — Here Are the 10 You Need for Spring More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given the device a perfect rating and have raved about the device in reviews. "This is the best light vacuum for floors and rugs!" wrote one shopper, who noted its "powerful suction" and performance that's "comparable to full-size vacuums with the advantage of easy storage."Another person called out the "very bright" LED lights for helping them catch dirt under furniture, as well as the "super lightweight" design that "makes it super easy to get under beds and dressers." A third reviewer, meanwhile, said that the vacuum blew other models "out of the water." They wrote that it has "tons of power and is very easy to hold" as it sucks up "tons of pet hair." With this device, they added, "I actually had a good time vacuuming." Snap up this Shark stick vacuum while it's 40 percent off at Amazon now. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 7 Under-$50 Spring Dresses We Discovered in Amazon's Outlet This Month These 'Incredibly Soft' Bed Sheets with 11,200+ Five-Star Ratings Are 42% Off at Amazon Right Now Heather Rae El Moussa's Everyday SPF Is a Sunscreen and Hydrating Serum Combo Made by Venus Williams