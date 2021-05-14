This Shark Handheld Vacuum Has an Ingenious Feature That Delivers ‘Impressive’ Suction — and It’s on Sale

The handheld vacuum uses an easy "push-to-start" method shoppers love. It has a 2.2-pound build, and a cordless design to effortlessly take it from one part of the house to another. People use it on everything from their carpeted stairs to the sofa, and when they're done with that, they get started on the car. With a crevice tool and a pet hair scrubbing brush, this little baby cleans the tightest and hardest spaces.