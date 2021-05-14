This Shark Handheld Vacuum Has an Ingenious Feature That Delivers ‘Impressive’ Suction — and It’s on Sale
Handheld vacuum cleaners are the perfect solution to quickly pick up small messes. While some may think a portable vacuum won't suck up nearly as much as an upright or cordless vacuum, think again. The Shark UltraCyclone Pro Handheld Vacuum cleaner removes everything from pet hair to spilled cereal. It's on sale for $60, and Amazon shoppers say it is absolutely "the best money ever spent."
The Shark UltraCycle portable vacuum uses lithium-ion technology that's packed with remarkable suction power and makes sure you're getting the best performance every time. Shoppers say that despite its size, its suction power is "pretty impressive."
Buy It! Shark UltraCyclone Pro Handheld Vacuum, $59.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
The secret is its two streams of airflow that pulls in dirt and debris while forming a mini cyclone inside the dust cup. Not only does this design keep large and small particles separated, it also extends the life of the washable filter, so you'll have the Shark vacuum for years to come.
The handheld vacuum uses an easy "push-to-start" method shoppers love. It has a 2.2-pound build, and a cordless design to effortlessly take it from one part of the house to another. People use it on everything from their carpeted stairs to the sofa, and when they're done with that, they get started on the car. With a crevice tool and a pet hair scrubbing brush, this little baby cleans the tightest and hardest spaces.
With all that vacuuming, you'll love that it has a large dust cup. And when you're done for the day, just press the eject button and watch all the built up dust, dander, and dirt drop right into the garbage. And no, you don't need to scoop anything out with your hands.
From crumbs to long hair, reviewers say the Shark handheld vacuum takes care of it all. People were also pleasantly surprised that it "holds a charge for a while too!" One reviewer says a full charge provides enough juice for three days, making it a "dream come true" for those who take cleaning very seriously.
"If you're thinking about buying this, just stop everything you're doing and buy it immediately. IMMEDIATELY! This is life changing," writes one Amazon shopper. "I've been zipping around my house vacuuming everything — stairs, ceilings, baseboards, lamp shades, drapes, couch. So much easier than hauling around the vacuum!! 10/10."For quick messes that don't require lugging out the upright vacuum, consider the Shark UltraCyclone Handheld Vacuum while it's on sale for just $60.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The Apple AirTag Is Already Selling Out at Amazon, but You Can Still Add It to Your Cart
- This Shark Handheld Vacuum Has an Ingenious Feature That Delivers ‘Impressive’ Suction — and It’s on Sale
- Amazon Shoppers Swear These Blackout Curtains Make You Fall Asleep in a Snap — and They're Up to 80% Off
- This Amazon Shopper-Loved Bag with 2,600 Five-Star Ratings Is Incredibly Roomy (and Comes in 17 Gorgeous Colors)