Shoppers Say They 'Never Thought' Vacuuming Could Be Fun Until They Tried This Device — and It's on Sale

“This is the best all-around cordless vacuum”

By Amy Schulman
Published on February 12, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shark Vacuum Tout
Photo: People / Pamela Jew

Vacuuming the house doesn't need to be a pain — especially if you're working with the right equipment. And we're not talking about vacuum cleaners that lose suction power after a few months. We're referring to the kind of devices that you can actually rely on — like the Shark 2-in-1 Cordless and Handheld Vacuum, which is currently on sale at Amazon.

This cordless vacuum uses two cyclonic air streams to create super strong suction, plus it has a long-lasting motor life and won't conk out after a few runs. Weighing in at just under 3 pounds, the vacuum can be used in two ways: As a standard upright device, or it can be transformed into a detachable handheld vacuum, allowing you to clean above the floor. And it comes with a number of attachments to make your life easier, like a crevice tool and pet hair scrubbing brush.

This vacuum cleaner is effective on a number of surfaces, including hardwood floors, tile, and low-pile carpets, along with upholstery and even car interiors. It's also super easy to empty the dust cup — just press a single button and it will automatically release so you don't have to touch any dirt yourself.

Shark Vacuum
Amazon

Buy It! Shark 2-in-1 Cordless and Handheld Vacuum, $99.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Over 1,600 Amazon shoppers have given the Shark vacuum a five-star rating, with users noting that they "never thought" vacuuming could be fun until they used this device. Others add that it "packs the right amount of power" and even call it a "dream come true." One user wrote, "I highly recommend it if you just really detest constantly having to sweep like I do," while another questioned: "How did I live without this vacuum?"

"This is the best all-around cordless vacuum," a shopper raved, adding that it's "so lightweight" and "picks up so much better than my Dyson." They added that it's "easy to maneuver with attachments for furniture" and has a "long" battery life.

Head to Amazon to get the Shark 2-in-1 Cordless and Handheld Vacuum while it's on sale.

