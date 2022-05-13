Shoppers Swear by This Cordless Shark Vacuum That 'Picks Up Anything,' and It's on Sale for Under $100
If you haven't experienced the pleasure of maneuvering a cordless vacuum cleaner, you're in for quite the treat. After all, a cordless vacuum gives you the freedom to move around the house without being tied down to, well, a cord.
A great option to start with is the Shark 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is under $100 at Amazon right now. The vacuum cleaner is designed with two cyclonic air streams that create a super-powerful suction as well as a long-lasting filter. Weighing in at just under 3 pounds, the device is incredibly lightweight, making it easy to carry around the house. Plus, it can be used on a number of surfaces, including bare floors, tiles, and low-pile carpets.
You'll also be able to transform the vacuum cleaner into a handheld device. Now you can clean above-floor messes, car interiors, upholstery, and more easily, plus you can attach extra accessories to it, including a crevice tool, scrubbing brush, and nozzle. The device is also outfitted with an extra-large dust cup which is readily released through the simple press of a button.
Buy It! Shark 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with this cordless vacuum cleaner, with many noting that it "picks up anything." One shopper shared, "This vacuum is all I needed for my kitchen and dining area," while another explained: "Any and all little messes are easily cleaned with this unit."
A third user enthused that they have fallen in love with this sweeper, writing, "It has great suction and is so easy to sweep under beds or dressers." They also appreciated that "the head will swivel into about any area you need," and added: "And what a plus [that] the sweeper turns into a handheld sweeper for quick cleanups."
Head to Amazon to snag the Shark 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's under $100.
