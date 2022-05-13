Shoppers Swear by This Cordless Shark Vacuum That 'Picks Up Anything,' and It's on Sale for Under $100

A great option to start with is the Shark 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is under $100 at Amazon right now. The vacuum cleaner is designed with two cyclonic air streams that create a super-powerful suction as well as a long-lasting filter. Weighing in at just under 3 pounds, the device is incredibly lightweight, making it easy to carry around the house. Plus, it can be used on a number of surfaces, including bare floors, tiles, and low-pile carpets.