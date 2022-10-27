Of all of the glamorous activities out there, vacuuming is definitely not one of them. But regardless, this mundane chore is important to keeping your house tidy — and your stress levels down (a clean home is a happy home!)

If you're one of those people that would rather do literally anything else besides vacuuming, Amazon shoppers are convinced that giving this cordless vacuum a try will change that. Even more so, you may actually begin to enjoy it, according to previous vacuum-haters, because the Shark SV1106 Navigator Upright Cordless Stick Vacuum makes the chore so easy.

Plus, the popular vacuum is on sale for 25 percent off, if you buy it right now. No need to wait for Black Friday to snap up this deal.

Amazon

Buy It! Shark SV1106 Navigator Upright Cordless Stick Vacuum, $119.82 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

Although the upright vacuum weighs just 7.5 pounds, it's small but mighty. The cleaning device offers 125 watts of suction power as a two-speed brushroll spin around your floors, picking up everything from dust to dirt to pet dander. Whether you're looking to clean hardwoods or carpets, this Shark vacuum can glide along the surfaces to clean all areas of your home.

And without a cord, you can easily bring it from room to room. Just charge it up for four hours in the additional charger (which doubles as a storage block), and you'll be able to clean your entire home. With swivel steering and a low-profile nozzle, the stick vacuum is able to clean hard-to-reach places like beneath couches and underneath bed frames, too.

After suctioning up your entire home, the vacuum is fairly easy to clean — just empty the dust cap, which ejects in seconds, into the trash and replace it.

With more than 13,500 five-star ratings at Amazon, the cordless device has been called the "best vacuum ever" by shoppers. They have also praised its powerful suction, lightweight design, and long-lasting battery life.

"It gets a shocking amount of dog hair and dust every time I use it," one dog owner shared. An additional shopper agreed and added, "We have a very long-haired dog that sheds more than you can imagine, and these vacs have never had a problem keeping up with this heavy load."

A five-star reviewer highlighted the vacuum's convenient design and wrote, "Having no cord cuts down the vacuum time in half." Plus, another shopper praised the device's long-lasting charge and explained that they have "a three-bedroom home with both carpet and non-carpet floors" and with the Shark cleaner, they "can do a quick vacuum of the whole house on a single charge."

Ahead of Black Friday, you can get the Shark SV1106 Navigator Upright Cordless Stick Vacuum for $40 off. If you foresee lots of holiday parties in your future with guests trekking in and out of your home, having this stick vacuum will only make your holiday stress smaller.

See More for PEOPLE Shopping:

Amazon

Buy It! Shark SV1106 Navigator Upright Cordless Stick Vacuum, $119.82 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.