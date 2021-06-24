The Shark Steam Mop That Sanitizes Dirty Floors in Minutes Is on Sale for $70
Sticky surfaces and dirty flooring are seriously no match for steam cleaners. Why? They use the power of heat and, well, steam to lift all of the gunk you can't get off by hand. If you didn't get a steam cleaner during Amazon Prime Day this year, you still have time to save. Right now, you can get the ultra-popular Shark Steam Pocket Mop that is a "game changer" for 22 percent off.
The Shark steam cleaner makes floors look spotless with just one pass, according to Amazon shoppers who "can't live without it." It takes just 30 seconds to heat up and then you're ready to lift up old stains and compacted dirt with its impressive120 volts of power. The steam is so hot, it actually sanitizes up to 99.9 percent of bacteria and germs, giving you a truly clean home with ease.
With two double-sided reusable cleaning pads, you can mop your whole house in no time. The microfiber pads have a textured, quilted design to pick up deep-down grime without the need to get on your hands and knees. It's a big plus for reviewers who say the Shark steam mop makes mopping so much easier on their body and saves time as well. One reviewer even says the "Shark mop has saved my life and my back" and claims it is the "best purchase of the year, and I order a LOT of things from Amazon."
Not only does the Shark steamer heat up quickly, but people say their floors dry quickly as well (if you have children or pets, you know how important that is). And because water is all you're using to clean, you won't have any sticky residue left over either.
This steam cleaner works on any kind of flooring you have in your home. It can tackle everything from laminate floors to tiles to even hardwoods without an issue. Plus, the long cord also comes in handy, so you don't have to unplug midway.
"The first time I used it, I became a believer," writes one Amazon shopper. "It heats up faster than the hot water [from] the sink, cleans better than whatever floor cleaner or Swiffer baby wipe you can buy, dries much faster, and then you just toss the pad in the laundry and reuse it. I wish everything worked this well."
"Seriously love this thing. Well, love-hate," writes another. "Love it because it cleaned my floors to a color I had no idea they were, and hate because I now realize how filthy they were… I used this on large stone tiles that are not smooth, so the little grooves were where most of the dirt was sitting. My house actually looks overall lighter because of how clean my floor is."
If you're still scrubbing your floor by hand, do yourself a favor and get the Shark Steam Mop while it's 22 percent off on Amazon.
