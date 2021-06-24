The Shark Steam Mop That Sanitizes Dirty Floors in Minutes Is on Sale for $70

With two double-sided reusable cleaning pads, you can mop your whole house in no time. The microfiber pads have a textured, quilted design to pick up deep-down grime without the need to get on your hands and knees. It's a big plus for reviewers who say the Shark steam mop makes mopping so much easier on their body and saves time as well. One reviewer even says the "Shark mop has saved my life and my back" and claims it is the "best purchase of the year, and I order a LOT of things from Amazon."