This Steam Mop Makes Floors Look 'Brand New' — and It's $60 Off at Amazon Right Now

Isabel Garcia
Published on May 6, 2023 05:00 AM

If you're searching for a cleaning gadget that will make your floors sparkle, here's a deal you won't want to miss.

The Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop is currently 40 percent off at Amazon. It's designed to clean all kinds of sealed hard floors, including laminate, stone, bamboo, marble, and wood. Plus, it has swivel steering that makes it easy to maneuver around furniture and corners. It also has a 22-foot power cord, so you can cover a lot of surface area at once.

The steam mop comes with two attachments, including a double-sided rectangle mop head and a triangle mop head that can get to tight corners. To use the device, simply add water and plug it in, wait 30 seconds for it to heat up, and it will begin to generate steam. The beauty of steam cleaning is its ability to significantly reduce germs and bacteria (up to 99.9 percent, according to the brand) without the use of harsh chemicals. To easily tackle different messes, it has three steam settings that you can select right on the device.

Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop
Amazon

Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop, $89.99 (orig. $149.99)

Hundreds of shoppers have given the device a five-star rating, calling it a "life saver" that "works wonders.". One customer raved, "It makes my 20 [year old] tiled floor in my kitchen look brand new." Another shopper wrote, "This leaves no spots, no streaks, just a nice shining floor."

One customer, who has two dogs, wrote, "This makes cleaning so much easier: I no longer have to get out the mop and bucket and wait for the floors to dry." They also shared, "It cleans everything from muddy paw prints to sticky spills," and added, "I highly recommend this mop."

Ready for an easy way to maintain clean floors? There's no word on when the deal will end, so head to Amazon to pick up the Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop while it's still on sale!

