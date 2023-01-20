Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Steam Mop to Clean 'Months of Buildup' Off Their Floors — and It's on Sale

If you're in the market for a cleaning gadget to make your floors sparkle, now's a great time to invest in a steam mop.

Right now, Amazon is offering 29 percent off the popular Shark S1000 Steam Mop that comes with two washable dirt grip pads. Designed to keep hard sealed floors spotless, the mop has a water tank that heats up in just 30 seconds to steam clean grime, grease, and dirt — without any added chemicals.

Thanks to its compact design, the lightweight gadget is easy to maneuver around the home. Plus, it has a large removable water tank, which means you can cover a lot of ground in one go before refilling it. And thanks to its 11-inch pads, it has a wide cleaning path, too.

Nearly 9,000 customers have given it a five-star rating, calling it a "game changer" that "works like magic." Some rave that it's "powerful," with one saying that after using it, "Months of buildup [was] gone in a very short while!" And another shopper wrote, "This thing cleaned my floors so good I was embarrassed!"

Other shoppers say they're ditching different cleaning gadgets for the steam mop. One reviewer shared, "It was nice to switch from the Swiffer Wet Jet and get a truly clean floor." They also added, "It worked very well on bathroom tile too" — without leaving any streaks behind.

Some reviewers point out that its compact design is not only great for navigating it around "tight corners" and furniture, but it also makes it "easy to store."

There's no end date for this discount, but it's not sticking around forever. So if you're ready to upgrade your floor care routine with a customer-favorite cleaning device, head to Amazon to snap up the Shark S1000 Steam Mop while it's still on sale for $50!

