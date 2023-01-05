A Steam Mop That Amazon Shoppers Call 'the Best Floor Cleaner Ever' Is Going for One of Its Lowest Prices Yet

Cleaning your floors is a constant chore, but it doesn't have to be a hassle. Steam cleaners are a great choice to make the task of mopping the floors less aggravating. If you're tired of throwing out disposable mopping pads or lugging a bucket and a mop around your home, it may be time to upgrade and invest in a steam mop. Luckily for you, the Shark Steam Pocket Mop is 33 percent off right now on Amazon.

Whether your home gets tons of foot traffic or you just like keeping your floors spotless, you'll enjoy how this steam mop moves. The device is a little under 5 pounds, making it easier to carry from room to room. Plus, its swivel head will allow you to maneuver in tight corners and hard-to-reach spots like around the stove.

It heats up in just 30 seconds, then gets to work lifting old stains and compacted dirt with its impressive 120 volts. The steam is so hot that it not only picks up pet messes and everyday spills, but it also sanitizes up to 99.9 percent of bacteria and germs. Plus, the steam dries almost instantly, so there's no need to worry about slippery floors.

Amazon

Buy It! Shark Steam Pocket Mop S3501, $59.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

With the mop's machine-washable two dual-sided microfiber cleaning pads, you can use one side to mop one room, then flip to the other and move on to the next room. And thanks to the Shark device's diamond-pattern stitching and textured fibers, the pads grip stubborn messes rather than pushing them all over the floor.

Nearly 26,000 Amazon shoppers gave the steam mop a five-star rating because it's lightweight, easy to use, and, most importantly, efficiently cleans. One shopper raved, "Best floor cleaner ever for my condo tiled and wood laminate floors!"

A "must-have for any hard surface floor," wrote another five-star reviewer, who liked the mop so much they gifted one to their father and girlfriend, adding, "Everything feels so clean and sanitized every time I use it."

Another five-star reviewer explained they'd used similar steam mops in the past and "this is one of the best by far. Nice large rectangular head cuts cleaning time drastically."

We don't know how long these savings will last, so head to Amazon now to get the Shark Steam Pocket Mop before this discount expires.

