This Best-Selling Shark Steam Mop Picks Up Dirt You 'Didn't Know Was There,' and It's on Sale for $60
The way we see it, the only way to get floors truly clean is with a floor steamer. While a vacuum cleaner can pick up pet hair and dirt, for sticky messes and years-old stains (including discolored grout), you should definitely invest in a steam cleaner. The Shark Steam Mop is one of the best on Amazon, according to customers, and it's on sale for $60.
Getting dirt and grime off your floors is its specialty: Using 1050 watts of power, the steam mop blasts away gunk as it sanitizes, giving you streak-free and superbly clean floors. The Shark mop starts working in just 30 seconds, uses just water (no harsh chemicals!), and is safe for all kinds of flooring, including tile, hardwoods, and even laminate. Shoppers say it cleans up "everything" stuck on their floors — kid spills, stained tile grout, grease, mud, the list goes on.
Buy It! Shark Steam Mop, $59.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
The steam cleaner's removable tank can be filled and refilled without spillage. And that reservoir is big, so big that people pointedly credit for pushing out "plenty of steam." Many even say it seamlessly takes care of their whole home in one go. No wonder the quiet and lightweight steam cleaner is being called the "absolutely the best thing ever" by reviewers, who also say it's extremely easy to use and delivers impressive results.
The "life saving" Shark steam mop uses durable microfiber pads to loosen stuck-on gunk. And because the mop has a slim head, the pad can reach under the stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, a feat reviewers say they could never do with a wring mop. Plus, floors dry almost instantly, and you can toss the reusable pads right into the wash.
This Amazon best-selling steam mop has earned over 6,400 five-star ratings. "This mop works wonders! I am so pleased with the way it cleans!" writes one Amazon shopper. "I have dogs, so you can imagine my floors get pretty dirty pretty quick, and this mop is the perfect match for their messes! It's so lightweight, easy to use, and the steam breaks down and picks up every single mess! And did I mention the price? Sure good quality for a very good price!"
"What a difference! It picked up dirt I didn't know was there," writes another. "It cleaned my entire house with half a tank of water. The cord is an excellent length in my house as I only had to change outlets between rooms… It took me half the time and energy to use than my microfiber manual mop and spray bottle. I am disabled and it was so much easier [to clean] with no need for scrubbing."
For the "best mop ever," go with the impressive Shark Steam Mop while it's on sale now.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This Best-Selling Shark Steam Mop Picks Up Dirt You 'Didn't Know Was There,' and It's on Sale for $60
- Tons of Fall-Scented Yankee Candles Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now
- Shoppers Say This $125 Stick Vacuum Cleans Their Whole House in Half the Time of a Dyson
- More Than 66,500 Shoppers Are Obsessed with These Cotton Underwear That Cost Less Than $2 Each Right Now