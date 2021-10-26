The Shark Upright Vacuum That Makes 'Carpets Look Like New Again' Is on Sale at Amazon for $150 Less
The best kind of cleaning tools are the ones that serve multiple purposes in one compact device. Whether that's a robot-vacuum-and-mop-in-one, a steam mop that works on a variety of surfaces, or an upright vacuum cleaner that breaks off into a handheld one, multi-use cleaning tools will save you time, space, and money. And right now, you can get the versatile Shark Rotator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum for 39 percent off at Amazon.
With three cleaning modes, the Shark Rotator vacuum has everything you need to quickly and efficiently tidy up your home. You can use it as a classic upright vacuum cleaner, lift away the dirt-collecting canister for extended reach under the furniture, or pull off the top of the vacuum and add one of the included attachments to use it as a handheld vacuum.
Like most Shark cleaning tools, the Rotator vacuum has LED lights to help you find hidden dust and dirt, anti-allergen seal technology that traps 99.9 percent of allergens, and swivel steering that makes it easier to maneuver around furniture. Plus, it has a self-cleaning brushroll that prevents hair from getting tangled inside.
Buy It! Shark Rotator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $229.99 (orig. $379.99); amazon.com
In the reviews section, shoppers raved about the ease and efficiency of using this vacuum. "Our carpets look like new again," one wrote. "Also, love the surface settings on the handle, so I can change from deep carpet to hardwood floors with a simple flip of a switch."
A second shopper added, "This magical vacuum picks everything up in one pass, and it works on my high-pile carpet, my tight-woven area rug, and my polished concrete floors. I'm saving so much time and energy, I can hardly believe it. The cord is nice and long, the powered lift-away is so worth it for the stairs and furniture, and all that is packed into a reasonably-sized machine that even I can carry up and down the stairs."
The $150-off deal won't last for long, so be sure to grab the Shark Rotator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum while it's still majorly discounted at Amazon.
