The Shark Upright Vacuum That Makes 'Carpets Look Like New Again' Is on Sale at Amazon for $150 Less

A second shopper added, "This magical vacuum picks everything up in one pass, and it works on my high-pile carpet, my tight-woven area rug, and my polished concrete floors. I'm saving so much time and energy, I can hardly believe it. The cord is nice and long, the powered lift-away is so worth it for the stairs and furniture, and all that is packed into a reasonably-sized machine that even I can carry up and down the stairs."