Amazon Shoppers Are 'Blown Away' by This Upright Vacuum's Suction Power — and It's 43% Off
If you're in the market for a powerful cleaning tool that will keep your floors spotless, we suggest heading to Amazon.
Right now, the mega retailer is offering 43 percent off the Shark Rotator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum. Designed to deep clean carpets and floors, the vacuum features strong suction power and dual-brush roll system. Even better, pet (and human) hair won't wrap around the self-cleaning brush roll.
Thanks to its LED headlights, dust and debris are easy to spot. Plus, it has swivel steering that makes it a breeze to maneuver. But if you need to clean above-floor areas like upholstery and stairs, the vacuum has a Lift-Away feature that lets you detach the pod. The vacuum also comes with a crevice tool and an upholstery tool for more precise cleaning.
Also worth noting is the vacuum's anti-allergen complete seal technology and HEPA filter: They work to trap allergens and dust particles in the vacuum cleaner, keeping the air dust-free as you vacuum.
Buy It! Shark Rotator Lift-Away DuoClean Pro Upright Vacuum, $209.99 ($369.99); amazon.com
More than a thousand customers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, saying they're "blown away" by its suction power and overall performance. "I had no idea how much dirt and dog hair my old vacuum had been leaving behind!" a reviewer wrote. "This Shark is so powerful, easy to use, lightweight, and quiet. I highly recommend this vacuum: well worth the money."
Even former Dyson owners prefer this vacuum. "This vacuum does a great job!" one wrote. "I bought it because I have seven cats and a dog and had to clean out the brush on my old vacuum pretty often. I used this one for a month and when I checked the brush, nothing was wound around it! Also, the suction is great! I love being able to disconnect the top and carry it around using the wand...I used to have a Dyson Animal and this vacuum works much better."
Ready to make your floors look brand new? Pick up the Shark Rotator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum at Amazon before the discount disappears.
