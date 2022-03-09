Shoppers Are 'Impressed and Disgusted' by What This Lightweight Stick Vacuum Picks Up — and It's on Sale

Amazon shoppers have left glowing reviews for the vacuum, as it's racked up 4,200 five star-ratings. Customers are "impressed and disgusted" by the "powerhouse" that sucks up "a ton of debris" and "massive amounts of pet hair." They also love that it's "easy to navigate." "This is a great vacuum for tight spaces around furniture and under beds," according to a reviewer, who also raves about its above-ground cleaning capabilities that can even reach "spider webs in skylight corners."