Shoppers Are 'Impressed and Disgusted' by What This Lightweight Stick Vacuum Picks Up — and It's on Sale
Whether you have a home that attracts a bunch of dust or a pet that constantly sheds, keeping your floors spotless can be a daily chore. If you're tired of hauling out a clunky upright vacuum to clean everyday messes, thousands of shoppers recommend this lightweight stick vacuum that's currently marked down.
Equipped with strong suction power, the Shark Rocket Pet Plus corded stick vacuum tackles pet hair, dust, dirt, and debris. It has a switch right on the handle that lets you easily shift from cleaning hard floors to carpets. Weighing just 10 pounds, the vacuum is a breeze to move from room to room, as well as carry up stairs.
Along with its lightweight design, the vacuum has other standout features that make it easy to maneuver. With swivel steering and a slim profile, it can get to hard-to-reach areas like under furniture. Even better, you can actually see the dirt and debris in dimly lit areas thanks to LED headlights.
Buy It! Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum, $149.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
The device can also convert into a handheld vacuum for above-floor cleaning, including furniture, curtains, windowsills, and more. Plus, it comes with two attachments: a crevice tool to reach narrow spaces and a pet multi-tool to target embedded pet hair.
Amazon shoppers have left glowing reviews for the vacuum, as it's racked up 4,200 five star-ratings. Customers are "impressed and disgusted" by the "powerhouse" that sucks up "a ton of debris" and "massive amounts of pet hair." They also love that it's "easy to navigate." "This is a great vacuum for tight spaces around furniture and under beds," according to a reviewer, who also raves about its above-ground cleaning capabilities that can even reach "spider webs in skylight corners."
Even longtime Dyson owners prefer the Shark vacuum instead, with one self-proclaimed Dyson snob who also has a professional cleaning business claiming, "it's the best vacuum I have ever owned."
Ready to keep your floors clean? Head to Amazon to snap up the Shark Rocket Pet Plus corded stick vacuum while it's still on sale.
