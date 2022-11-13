This Shark Stick Vacuum Is 'So Much Better' Than a Dyson,  According to Shoppers — and It's Only $150 Today

If you've noticed that your vacuum cleaner is leaving behind dirt and dust as you work, you're likely in need of a new device.

Head to Amazon to grab the Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum while it's on sale right now. The top-rated stick vacuum cleaner is designed with a powerful suction, easily picking up pet hair, dust, and dirt across all surfaces, including carpets and hard floors. Its lightweight design and swivel steering allow you to maneuver around obstacles and under furniture, and it's easy to carry from room to room. The vacuum cleaner is equipped with a 0.68-quart dust cup too, giving you plenty of time to clean before having to empty it.

A set of LED headlights on the main brush illuminate all the dust and dirt you may have otherwise missed. Plus, the vacuum can be transformed into a handheld device, allowing you to target specific places around the house. Simply attach the crevice tool to clean in between couch cushions or reach the drapes, or snap on the mini brush to scrub away dirt on upholstered items.

Amazon

Buy It! Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum, $149.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Over 6,200 Amazon shoppers have given the stick vacuum a five-star rating, with many noting that it's "great for small spaces" and is so powerful that users can sweep the floors "in 10 minutes." One reviewer said, "It truly is a joy to use," while another added that it's "so much better than the Dyson that I own."

A third five-star reviewer added that they love the "versatility and power" of this vacuum. They explained, "The entire vacuum fits easily under beds and furniture." They also explained that they have two shedding corgis, and "this vacuum picks up after them like no other vacuum I've ever owned." They finished off by saying, "Overall, this is the best for my needs."

Head to Amazon to get the Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum while it's 25 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.