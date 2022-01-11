Even Housekeepers Rave About This Shark Vacuum Cleaner — and It's on Sale at Amazon
If you've noticed that your upright vacuum cleaner hasn't been able to navigate around big pieces of furniture, it's likely it's an older model that's not designed with swivel steering. Rather than awkwardly maneuver the vacuum cleaner to hit those hard-to-reach spots, it's worth investing in a model that makes it super easy to take care of every floor area.
Consider the Shark Rocket Corded Stick Vacuum, as its price has been slashed to just $150 at Amazon. This vacuum boasts swivel steering, letting you easily guide and steer the device around the couch and under the bed. Its low and flexible profile allows you to fully reach under long and deep pieces of furniture, so you're actually picking up all the dirt and dust in those concealed corners.
The powerful suction works on both carpet and hardwood floors, plus the device can transform into a handheld vacuum to clean everything from upholstery to car interiors. You'll also be able to attach several tools to the vacuum, including a nozzle and a dust brush, making it an easy task to clean fans, blinds, and shelves normally out of reach. And when it's time to empty the dust container, simply release the vessel with the touch of a button over the garbage can.
Over 7,300 Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with one reviewer calling it "unstoppable," while another said they were "literally blown away" by how well it worked. A reviewer also shared: "The quality is just as good or maybe even better than Dyson, but at a fraction of the price."
"My mother and I have a housekeeping business and all our clients have different brands of vacuums so I have pretty much tried them all," one five-star reviewer shared. "The main vacuum I noticed everyone had was a Shark. Mostly commonly the Shark Rocket. I fell in love with this specific model so much that I had to purchase my own. What's great about this vacuum is that it literally does ceiling to floor cleaning." They added, "Overall, this will always be my favorite vacuum and I will refuse to switch to anything else."
"I have a mix of hardwood floors, carpet, and tile, so I wanted a vacuum that would be effective on all surfaces," another user explained. "My inner brand snob wanted a Dyson cordless, but for the price and with mostly solid reviews I figured this was worth a shot, and honestly I don't see how the Dyson could really beat this! The suction is great, and it's just a well-thought-out machine."
Head to Amazon and shop the Shark Rocket Corded Stick Vacuum for just $150 while this deal lasts.
