Even Housekeepers Rave About This Shark Vacuum Cleaner — and It's on Sale at Amazon

"My mother and I have a housekeeping business and all our clients have different brands of vacuums so I have pretty much tried them all," one five-star reviewer shared. "The main vacuum I noticed everyone had was a Shark. Mostly commonly the Shark Rocket. I fell in love with this specific model so much that I had to purchase my own. What's great about this vacuum is that it literally does ceiling to floor cleaning." They added, "Overall, this will always be my favorite vacuum and I will refuse to switch to anything else."