A Best-Selling Self-Emptying Shark Robot Vacuum with Over 14,600 Five-Star Ratings Is $188 Off Right Now
If there was ever a time to buy a robot vacuum, now would be it. Cyber Monday starts tomorrow, November 29, but there are already incredible deals available to shop, including one on a robot vacuum that can clean your home for you: The Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum is nearly $200 off right now.
This is no doubt one of the best early Amazon Cyber Monday sales we've seen at 31 percent off for a high-quality appliance. The Shark vacuum starts cleaning with the touch of a button on the compatible app (or via voice command) and picks up dirt and debris in one pass with its impressive suction power.
Buy It! Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum, $412.33 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com
Pet owners, listen up! Not only will the vacuum suck up what they shed, it'll do so without compromising performance. The self-cleaning brush roll has thin bristles and longer fins to prevent long hair from getting tangled. Additionally, the robot vacuum has not one, but two side brushes to pull in hidden junk under counters and furniture.
And once the hair and dust is picked up, it's gone for good. If you've ever started sneezing after vacuuming, it's because your device is letting dust particles back into the air; this one has a built-in filter that traps all those allergens in the dust cup, putting your sinuses at ease.
Plus, the smart robot vacuum maps out your home's floor plan and then vacuums in rows, so it'll never miss a spot. Once it's done with one room, it'll head to the next, but if you want it to clean just the kids' room or only the office, it can do that too: Just select the rooms you want to tackle on the app, and the bot will handle the rest. When it's done, it heads back to the self-emptying base that holds up to 45 days' worth of debris. Less time tossing dirt into the trash? Yes, please.
You won't be surprised to learn that the Shark IQ robot vacuum is an Amazon best-seller with more than 14,600 five-star ratings. Shoppers say it's "worth every penny" and a "game changer."
"I absolutely love this. I've been using a Roomba for many years. This one is so much better," wrote one Amazon shopper in their review. "Not only does this Shark rarely get stuck, it traverses over the top of my big 2-inch high rug and vacuums it every day. I love this thing. I love that it self empties. I've got two cats and messy kids and there are crumbs everywhere and the Shark gets up all the bits and pieces. Set it and forget it."
Don't forget to get the Shark IQ self-emptying robot vacuum while it's on sale ahead of Cyber Monday at Amazon.
Shop More Early Cyber Monday 2021 Deals:
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- A Best-Selling Self-Emptying Shark Robot Vacuum with Over 14,600 Five-Star Ratings Is $188 Off Right Now
- Save Up to 60% on Comfy Best-Sellers from Hanes, Including a Sweatshirt with 83,000 Perfect Ratings
- Amazon Quietly Released Thousands of Early Cyber Monday Deals — Here Are the Best 75
- Shoppers Say These Adidas Sneakers Feel 'Like Walking on Clouds' — and They're on Sale for Just $38