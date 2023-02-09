This Powerful Shark Vacuum Has 'Unbelievable Suction' That's 'Better Than a Dyson' — and It's on Sale at Amazon

When it comes to thoroughly cleaning your floors, you can't go wrong with an upright vacuum. And now is a great time to invest in one that's backed by thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers.

The popular Shark NV501 Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum is 27 percent off at Amazon right now. With strong suction power, the vacuum deep cleans dirt, dust, and crumbs from hard floors and carpets. It has LED headlights on the nozzle to illuminate a clear cleaning path, so you won't miss any debris. Plus, it features swivel steering, making it easy to maneuver around furniture and tight corners.

What really sets the device apart from standard upright vacuums is its lift-away pod that detaches to easily tackle above-floor messes. It also comes with three attachments for more targeted cleaning. Use the dusting brush to carefully dust off everything from baseboards and curtains. For tight spaces like in between couch cushions, opt for the crevice tool. And to remove pet hair and debris from couches and other furniture, use the wide upholstery tool.

Amazon

Buy It! Shark NV501 Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $219.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

Also worth noting? It has a completely sealed filtration system, which includes a HEPA filter and captures 99.99 percent of dust and allergens, so the air stays clean as you vacuum.

More than 13,400 customers have given the vacuum a perfect rating, with many calling out its "unbelievable suction power" in reviews. Others appreciate its nimble operation, with one shopper saying it's "light and easy to maneuver."

Another shopper raved, "It picks up hair on the carpet and everything else it comes in contact with." They added, "This vacuum is the best out there and worth every penny." Other reviewers agree that it beats out other brands, with one sharing, "This Shark vacuum picks up dirt and dog hair 20 times better than a Dyson!"

Head to Amazon to snap up the Shark NV501 Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum while it's still on sale!

