Shoppers Say This Shark Vacuum Picks Up Dirt and Pet Dander Better Than Pricier Options, and It's on Sale

No matter your thoughts on the chore of vacuuming, everyone can likely agree that having clean floors is deeply satisfying. The key to having them more often is finding a vacuum with a suction so powerful, you actually enjoy using it — and the Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum does exactly that.

Reviewers are "shocked" at how well the Amazon best-selling vacuum grabs dirt, debris, and pet dander, and it's quietly on sale for $59 off.

Buy It! Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $159.99 (orig. $219.99); amazon.com

There are several reasons why this popular vacuum cleaner has racked up more than 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. To start, the upright vacuum is equipped with Shark's anti-allergen complete seal technology and a HEPA filter that filters out 99 percent of dust and allergens.

Additionally, the lightweight vacuum has a swivel design that allows you to easily maneuver around furniture, and its powerful suction grabs the mess off multiple surfaces in your home, including hardwood, tile, and carpet. (You can activate the brushroll setting to clean carpets even more thoroughly.)

Finally, it has a detachable lift-away pod that you can use with either the upholstery tool or crevice attachment for cleaning stairs, couches, and hard-to-reach places. When the vacuum is full, remove the dust cap to quickly empty debris and get back to work.

Shoppers are "so impressed" by the "incredibly strong" suction of this best-selling vacuum — someone even called it the "best vacuum ever."

"This vacuum was dredging up pet hair and dander that hadn't been moved in years," one pet owner said. And someone else wrote, "It's lightweight, very easy to put together, and does an amazing job on dog hair."

Another claims it works better than pricier options: "I was surprised by the power being better than my older model which was more expensive," they said.

"I have cut my cleaning time in half with this vacuum," wrote a final reviewer. "It has saved me so much time."Right now, you can get the best-selling Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum for less than usual. Shop Amazon's current most popular upright vacuum cleaner below.

