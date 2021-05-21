Amazon Just Marked Down One of Its Top-Rated Shark Vacuums Ahead of Memorial Day
Early Memorial Day sales are kicking off on Amazon. There's no better time to beat the crowds and save on big-ticket items, including Amazon devices, Apple watches, and last but not least, vacuum cleaners. There are so many highly-rated Shark vacuums on sale, including the shopper-favorite Shark NV356E S2 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum with nearly 15,000 five-star ratings.
The upright vacuum picks up dirt, allergens, and pet hair on thick carpets and hardwood floors better than more expensive options, according to reviewers. The two-in-one model comes with a detachable pod that "makes cleaning things like stairs, blinds, and ceiling cobwebs much easier," while the lightweight design is not only a breeze to maneuver from room to room, but also from floor to floor. What's more, it comes with two accessories for thorough cleaning: a pet power brush for shedding cats and dogs and a crevice tool for tight spaces.
Buy It! Shark NV356E S2 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum, $164.97 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Even self-proclaimed vacuum snobs are impressed by the device's performance — one reviewer says its suction power "pulls cat hair up like a dream," while another said they'd recommend it for anyone that is susceptible to allergies because of its secure HEPA filter that lets "nothing back out into the air."
"Besides the awesome suction, it moves so easily, is lightweight, comes apart easily, AND dumping the canister is SO SIMPLE," wrote one reviewer. "I'm a little OCD when it comes to dirt and dust on my hands, so not having to touch anything is amazing. It's absolutely superior to our [other] vacuum."
"Had TWO Dysons prior and both worked equally as well as this one, however it seems the design of this vacuum has overcome some of the design flaws of Dyson's high traffic parts which fail," shared another customer. "Seems to have the same features, functions, and somewhat better design to detach the canister from the body and allow for independent use on stairs unlike the Dyson. All in all, a great vacuum cleaner at half or less the price of a Dyson for the same function and more features."
Don't miss out on this deal — head to Amazon to grab the coveted Shark vacuum cleaner while it's on sale.
