Amazon Shoppers Didn't Realize How Dirty Their Homes Were Before Using This Shark Vacuum — and It's on Sale
If you've noticed lately that your vacuum cleaner has stopped holding a charge or simply doesn't have good suction anymore, it's probably time to invest in a new one. If you need a recommendation, look no further than the reviews section — one option shoppers love is the Shark Navigator Zero-M Upright Vacuum Cleaner, which has been slashed to just $200 at Amazon.
This powerful vacuum cleaner has strong suction that's capable of picking up all the debris, pet hair, dust, and dirt embedded in floors and carpet. The vacuum can even trap over 99.9 percent of allergens with its anti-allergen complete seal and HEPA filter, according to the brand. It comes complete with a self-cleaning brushroll that prevents hair from wrapping around it, as well as a swivel steering feature to help you better maneuver it around furniture and obstacles. Plus, at 16 pounds, the vacuum is lightweight, making it easy to carry from room to room.
The 3XL-capacity dust cup can hold up to 2.8 quarts of dirt at a time, so you won't have to worry about emptying it every time you finish vacuuming. It's also designed with an extendable hose, giving you an extra 12 feet of reach to vacuum items above the floor, like upholstered furniture and curtains.
Buy It! Shark Navigator Zero-M Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $199.99 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com
More than 4,200 Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, calling it a "dream come true." One reviewer even wrote that "the Shark Navigator Pet will take you to vacuum nirvana," while another said: "I felt like I hadn't cleaned for a month, it got so much up."
"The Shark Navigator Zero-M has unbelievable suction power," one five-star reviewer shared. "We had vacuumed the carpet a couple of days ago with our Dirt Devil (so it wasn't as if the carpet wasn't vacuum for a long time), yet when the Shark Navigator went over the carpet it pulled out so much hair and particles that its 3XL dust cup was close to full!" They added, "Safe to say [I've] switched to become a Shark loyalist for life!"
"Literally the best vacuum I've ever owned! I can't say enough good things about this vacuum," another user said. "The suction is phenomenal. The maneuverability is outstanding." They added, "And yes, I have used a Dyson at work for years, and there is no comparison; this Shark blows Dyson out of the water. This is the best!"
Head to Amazon and shop the Shark Navigator Zero-M Upright Vacuum Cleaner for just $200 before this deal ends.
