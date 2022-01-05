This powerful vacuum cleaner has strong suction that's capable of picking up all the debris, pet hair, dust, and dirt embedded in floors and carpet. The vacuum can even trap over 99.9 percent of allergens with its anti-allergen complete seal and HEPA filter, according to the brand. It comes complete with a self-cleaning brushroll that prevents hair from wrapping around it, as well as a swivel steering feature to help you better maneuver it around furniture and obstacles. Plus, at 16 pounds, the vacuum is lightweight, making it easy to carry from room to room.