Act Fast: This Best-Selling Shark Vacuum Is on Sale for Only $95 at Walmart Right Now

Vacuums, like hairdryers, headphones, and handbags, run the gamut in price tag. If you go cheaper, you may risk quality; it's entirely possible the vacuum will break down the first time you use it. On the other hand, you could spend a thousand or more dollars on a model. Yes, the vacuum will get the job done, but you could've used that money on something a little more exciting — like a fun patio umbrella or an outdoor daybed.