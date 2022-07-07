Act Fast: This Best-Selling Shark Vacuum Is on Sale for Only $95 at Walmart Right Now
Vacuums, like hairdryers, headphones, and handbags, run the gamut in price tag. If you go cheaper, you may risk quality; it's entirely possible the vacuum will break down the first time you use it. On the other hand, you could spend a thousand or more dollars on a model. Yes, the vacuum will get the job done, but you could've used that money on something a little more exciting — like a fun patio umbrella or an outdoor daybed.
In the middle of the price spectrum, you'll find companies like Shark, a vacuum brand with a loyal following and plenty of five-star reviews from Walmart customers. While Shark products can go up to $450, there's some big news for price-conscious shoppers. One of the brand's most popular products, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum, just went on major sale.
Originally $199 at Walmart, the fan-favorite vacuum is now on sale for more than $100 less. For just $95, shoppers can snag this lightweight vacuum that's perfect for smaller spaces or everyday cleaning.
One of the most reviewed aspects of the Shark vacuum is its overall ease and versatility. The best-selling model comes with swivel steering, so moving around your sofa or coffee table is a no-brainer, and there's even a hose and crevice tool that allows you to clean tough-to-get-to spaces.
The removable dust cup is also easy to empty: Gone are the days of needing to replace the entire bag when you just have one room left to vacuum. Going up or down stairs? Simply detach the pod and continue cleaning.
The Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum is small, coming in at 9.06 x 11.40 x 45.28 inches, but according to most shoppers, the suction is extremely powerful. Dirt, dust, and dog hair don't stand a chance against the Shark, no matter if the surface you're vacuuming is bare or carpeted.
The vacuum's technology also addresses allergy concerns. With Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter trap, most of the dust and allergens will stay inside the vacuum.
Some shoppers do note that the vacuum can occasionally be difficult to move across thicker carpet, and the length of the extension hose could be longer. But if you live in a smaller space, like an apartment or a dorm room, this vacuum will keep your home nice and tidy (and won't drain your bank account).
While a vacuum might not be the most glamorous purchase ever, the Walmart deal on the Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum is too good to pass up. Get yours while it's on sale for $95 now.
