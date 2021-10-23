Shoppers Love This Powerful Vacuum So Much, They 'Gave Their Expensive Dyson Away'
If you love to keep your home nice and tidy, there probably isn't anything more satisfying than a truly clean space. To easily get rid of crumbs, debris, and pet hair, look no further than the Shark Navigator Light Upright Vacuum that effortlessly removes all the gunk with minimal effort. Thousands of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the vacuum, and you can finally experience its powerful suction now that it's on sale for $120 for a limited time.
You simply can't go wrong with the Shark Navigator vacuum that has nearly 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon for its thorough suction power, lightweight build, and incredible performance that has shoppers claiming it's better than $300 models. It uses 700 watts of power to grab everything from spilled cereal to dog hair and is designed with the brand's Never Lose Suction technology for a consistently good clean, every time.
Buy It! Shark Navigator Light Upright Vacuum, $119.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
On top of it's incredible suction power, the Navigator also features a brushroll shutoff design that'll thoroughly clean fluffy carpets and rugs while on, and opts for a gentler clean while you clean hardwood floors and tiles. Smart! Surprisingly, shoppers even say that the vacuum is so effortless that it actually feels like it's propelling itself forward, so you don't have to struggle to push it around.
It's also very easy to maneuver around furniture and carry up stairs thanks to its 10-pound build. And because it's small in size, reviewers who live in apartments or single-family homes say it stores away perfectly.
The corded vacuum also lets you clean upholstered sofas and stairs with its handy detachable hose and wand that's actually designed with a comfortable, looped handle. You'll also love its large-capacity dust container that has a bagless design, so once you're done, just toss the contents in the trash with the push of a button.
Shoppers who are fans of the Amazon bestseller say they're "amazed and shocked by how much dirt and pet hair it picked up" while others say they actually "gave their expensive Dyson away" after trying this device. It has even impressed professionals who clean for a living.
"I'm a janitorial maintenance contractor and have purchased about 15 of these lightweight sharks for my buildings," wrote an Amazon shopper. "I work in numerous tall buildings with multiple stairwells and I need a vacuum that will have enough power to suck out those deep elevator tracks. Other durable vacuums rarely have removable wands and the owners aren't thinking about the contractors' comfort when they buy those 30-pound vacuums. I'm in my 50s and I can still go up and down all those stairs, all day."
"I love this vacuum," wrote another. "It's small and lightweight, so you can do just about anything with it. I love that you can turn the roller off (which works best for hardwood floor or tile). It has excellent suction and it can reach where most vacuums can't… It's easy to use, easy to move, and easy to empty, so overall it's fantastic! I would definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a smaller vacuum on a lower budget."
Get the upgrade you deserve with the Shark Navigator vacuum that's currently on sale at Amazon.
